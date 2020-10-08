Log in
Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

10/08/2020

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)      

 THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL   
 FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 6, 2020   
 8:00 AM ET   
     
 DIAL IN NUMBERS   
 North America Toll Free: 1-800-908-8370
 International Toll: 1-416-981-9035
 Webcast: www.magna.com
 Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.   
     
 REBROADCAST INFORMATION   
 Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 13, 2020   
 North America Toll Free: 1-800-558-5253
 International Toll: 1-416-626-4100
 Reservation No.:  21970863  

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations 
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com     905-726-7108

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
