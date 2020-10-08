AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
|
|THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|
|
|FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 6, 2020
|
|
|8:00 AM ET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DIAL IN NUMBERS
|
|
|North America Toll Free:
|
|1-800-908-8370
|
|International Toll:
|
|1-416-981-9035
|
|Webcast:
|
|www.magna.com
|
|Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|
|
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 13, 2020
|
|
|North America Toll Free:
|
|1-800-558-5253
|
|International Toll:
|
|1-416-626-4100
|
|Reservation No.:
|
| 21970863
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108