    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
77.92 CAD   -0.42%
06:12aVeoneer Sells Active Safety Business To Magna International For $1.53 Billion in Cash
DJ
05:56aMagna International to Acquire Veoneer Active Safety Business for $1.53 Billion
MT
05:23aAuto parts maker Magna to buy Veoneer Active Safety for $1.53 billion
RE
Veoneer Sells Active Safety Business To Magna International For $1.53 Billion in Cash

12/20/2022 | 06:12am EST
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish automotive technology company Veoneer said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its active safety business to auto technology supplier Magna International Inc. for $1.53 billion in cash.

"Magna is the right long-term home for Veoneer's active safety business," Veoneer Chief Executive Jacob Svanberg said.

"The combination of both businesses creates durable value and accelerates an already exciting growth trajectory."

The deal is expected to close near mid-year 2023, subject to regulatory clearance.

Veoneer was spun-off from air bag and seatbelt maker Autoliv Inc. in 2018 and was subsequently bought by U.S. investment firm SSW Partners earlier this year, with Qualcomm Inc. buying Veoneer's Arriver software business.

With Tuesday's announcement to sell the active safety business to Magna, Veoneer said it continues the process of finding the best long-term home for its restraint control systems business.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 0611ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOLIV, INC. -0.54% 75.7 Delayed Quote.-26.80%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.42% 77.92 Delayed Quote.-23.87%
QUALCOMM, INC. -1.68% 112.61 Delayed Quote.-38.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 774 M - -
Net income 2022 1 113 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 615 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 16 306 M 16 306 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 57,05 $
Average target price 80,81 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seetarama Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent J. Galifi President
Patrick W. D. McCann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert F. MacLellan Chairman
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.87%16 306
DENSO CORPORATION-26.48%38 367
APTIV PLC-43.55%25 228
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.24%14 438
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-22.27%13 022
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-30.14%12 834