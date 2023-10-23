Magna Mining Inc.(TSXV:NICU) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Magna Mining Inc. is an exploration and development company. It is focused on nickel, copper, and platinum group minerals (PGM) projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. Its projects include Shakespeare project, Crean Hill Project, P-4 project, and the Shining Tree Project. The Shakespeare Project is comprised of approximately 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims and 787 mining claims within Dunlop, Porter, Shakespeare, Hyman and Baldwin Townships, and covers an area of 18,074.94 ha. The Crean Hill Project is located in Denison Township within the City of Greater Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, approximately 30km southwest of downtown Sudbury. The Crean Hill Property consists of approximately 255.9 hectares. The Shining Tree Nickel Project is located in Fawcett Township, 110 km north of Sudbury, Ontario and consists of certain claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres. The P-4 Project is located in Porter Township, approximately 5 km North East of the Shakespeare Mine.