MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation    MX

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(MX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lifshitz Law Firm :, P.C. Announces Investigation of CATM, JCS, CTB, CUB, STAY, FFG, MX, PEBO, PFBI

04/04/2021 | 08:01am EDT
NEW YORK, April 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CATM for $35.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JCS and Pineapple Energy, LLC.

If you are a JCS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CTB to GT for $41.75 per share and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 GT shares per CTB share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CUB for $70.00 per share.

If you are a CUB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash.

If you are a STAY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of FFG to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share.

If you are a FFG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of MX to affiliates of Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 per share.

If you are a MX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO) - Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI)

 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PEBO and PFBI.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-catm-jcs-ctb-cub-stay-ffg-mx-pebo-pfbi-301261616.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
