MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(MX)
MAGNACHIP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation - MX

03/27/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Magnachip will receive only $29.00 in cash for each share of Magnachip that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 534 M - -
Net income 2021 35,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 200 M 1 200 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 62,3%
