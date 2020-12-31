MagnaChip Semiconductor : Launches New High-Voltage 700V/800V Super Junction MOSFETs

Expanded high-voltage product family targets TV, LED lighting and fast charger markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2020 - Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ('Magnachip') (NYSE: MX) today announced eight new 700V and 800V series high-voltage Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (SJ MOSFETs), featuring high performance and efficiency and optimized for TV, LED lighting and fast charger applications.

Magnachip began SJ MOSFET development in 2013. Cumulative shipments have now reached 1.5 billion units, and the company's flagship 600V SJ MOSFETs have been supplied to, among others, the world's largest TV brands in Korea. Magnachip is now taking the next step by launching next generations of high-voltage SJ MOSFETs.

Magnachip entered the China market and is poised to expand its 700V product offerings to China's leading TV manufacturers. Magnachip is taking this step to address market opportunities such as that described by OMDIA, a global market research firm, who ranked three Chinese TV manufacturers in the top five worldwide as of 3Q 2020, in terms of shipments.

The new 800V SJ MOSFETs are designed for indoor LED lighting, fast charger devices and other industrial applications that have high or unstable input voltages. They feature an embedded zener diode between gate and source in order to avoid damage from an external surge or electro-static discharge, thereby improving robustness and reliability. Further, Magnachip has reduced the total gate charge by 30 percent, compared to previous versions, which improves power efficiency and reduces switching loss. The new product family of 800V SJ MOSFETs is efficient and stable, satisfying the latest design requirements from customers.

'There is high demand for the 700V and 800V SJ MOSFETs, and we are pleased to introduce eight new products,' said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. 'These new product families will allow us to broaden our application coverage in consumer and industrial market segments. We are gratified by the customer response and will leverage our high-quality product line and technological leadership to expand our SJ MOSFET portfolio into other areas.'

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. With more than 40 years of operating history, Magnachip owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. Please visit www.magnachip.com for more information. Information on or accessible from Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.