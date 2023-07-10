SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the Company has released four new MXT LV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs)*, using Super-Short Channel technology, to further expand Magnachip's seventh-generation MXT LV MOSFET line-up for battery protection circuits of mobile devices.

Magnachip Expands Its 7th-Generation MXT LV MOSFET Line-Up for Battery Protection Circuits of Mobile Devices

Super-Short Channel is Magnachip's latest design technology to reduce Ron (the resistance of MOSFETs during on-state operation) by shortening the channel length between the source and the drain. The Ron of these new MOSFETs has been reduced by 24~40%, compared to previous generations, and as a result, the battery performance is improved with low power losses when a battery is charging or discharging.

In addition, Magnachip provides customized design service for these products, based on the application specifications and battery capacities, so the sizes of the MOSFETs can be reduced by 5 to 20% respectively.

With these technical capabilities, flexible design and compact size options, the extended MXT LV MOSFET line-up satisfies the various technical requirements of a wide range of mobile devices, from premium foldable phones to wireless earphones.

"Magnachip has released five new MXT LV MOSFETs for battery protection circuits so far this year," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "We will continue to create premium MOSFETs that offer great power efficiency and outstanding performance for mobile devices to solidify our presence in the market."

* MXT LV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Low Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of 12~40V trench MOSFETs

Product features

  • 7th–generation silicon trench technology
  • Reduced Ron by approximately 24%~40% compared to the previous generations
  • Enhanced switching speed through low total gate charge
  • Outstanding thermal properties
  • Solutions for a wide range of mobile devices

Family of 7th-generation MXT LV MOSFETs

Product

VDS

RDS(on)1

RSS(on)2

Package

MDWC12D028ERH

12V


2.8mΩ

WLCSP

MDWC12D044E

12V

-

4.4mΩ

WLCSP

MDWC22D020E

22V

-

2.0mΩ

WLCSP

MDW24D048E

24V

4.8mΩ

-

Wafer

MDW24D150E

24V

15.0mΩ

-

Wafer

1 RDS(on): the resistance between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation
2 RSS(on): the resistance between the source terminals of MOSFETs connected in series during on-state operation

About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:



United States (Investor Relations):

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1-860-214-0809

Investor.relations@magnachip.com

USA media / industry analysts:

Mike Newsom

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Tel. +1-617-803-5385

mike.newsom@louvanpr.com

Korea / Asia media:

Min A KIM

Senior manager of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-3211

mina3.kim@magnachip.com

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-expands-its-7th-generation-mxt-lv-mosfet-line-up-for-battery-protection-circuits-of-mobile-devices-301871691.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation