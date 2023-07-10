Magnachip Expands Its 7th-Generation MXT LV MOSFET Line-Up for Battery Protection Circuits of Mobile Devices

SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the Company has released four new MXT LV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs)*, using Super-Short Channel technology, to further expand Magnachip's seventh-generation MXT LV MOSFET line-up for battery protection circuits of mobile devices.

Super-Short Channel is Magnachip's latest design technology to reduce R on (the resistance of MOSFETs during on-state operation) by shortening the channel length between the source and the drain. The R on of these new MOSFETs has been reduced by 24~40%, compared to previous generations, and as a result, the battery performance is improved with low power losses when a battery is charging or discharging.

In addition, Magnachip provides customized design service for these products, based on the application specifications and battery capacities, so the sizes of the MOSFETs can be reduced by 5 to 20% respectively.

With these technical capabilities, flexible design and compact size options, the extended MXT LV MOSFET line-up satisfies the various technical requirements of a wide range of mobile devices, from premium foldable phones to wireless earphones.

"Magnachip has released five new MXT LV MOSFETs for battery protection circuits so far this year," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "We will continue to create premium MOSFETs that offer great power efficiency and outstanding performance for mobile devices to solidify our presence in the market."

* MXT LV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Low Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of 12~40V trench MOSFETs

Product features

7 th –generation silicon trench technology

–generation silicon trench technology Reduced R on by approximately 24%~40% compared to the previous generations

by approximately 24%~40% compared to the previous generations Enhanced switching speed through low total gate charge

Outstanding thermal properties

Solutions for a wide range of mobile devices

Family of 7th-generation MXT LV MOSFETs

Product VDS R DS(on) 1 R SS(on) 2 Package MDWC12D028ERH 12V

2.8mΩ WLCSP MDWC12D044E 12V - 4.4mΩ WLCSP MDWC22D020E 22V - 2.0mΩ WLCSP MDW24D048E 24V 4.8mΩ - Wafer MDW24D150E 24V 15.0mΩ - Wafer

1 R DS(on) : the resistance between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation

2 R SS(on) : the resistance between the source terminals of MOSFETs connected in series during on-state operation

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

United States (Investor Relations): Yujia Zhai The Blueshirt Group Tel. +1-860-214-0809 Investor.relations@magnachip.com USA media / industry analysts: Mike Newsom LouVan Communications, Inc. Tel. +1-617-803-5385 mike.newsom@louvanpr.com Korea / Asia media: Min A KIM Senior manager of Public Relations Tel. +82-2-6903-3211 mina3.kim@magnachip.com

