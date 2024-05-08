c/o Magnachip Semiconductor, Ltd.
15F, 76 Jikji-daero436beon-gil,Heungdeok-gu
Cheongju-si,Chungcheongbuk-do, Republic of Korea 28581
To Our Stockholders:
You are invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation to be held on June 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
We are pleased to announce that this year's Annual Meeting will again be held completely virtually via live interactive webcast on the Internet. You will be able to attend, vote and submit your questions during the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024. We have enclosed the notice of our Annual Meeting of Stockholders, together with this Proxy Statement, a proxy and an envelope for returning the proxy.
You are asked to act upon proposals to:
- elect the five director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to our Board of Directors;
- conduct an advisory (non-binding) vote on the compensation of our named executive officers as described in this Proxy Statement;
- ratify the appointment of Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and
- conduct an advisory (non-binding) vote on the frequency of future advisory (non-binding) votes on the compensation of our named executive officers.
Your Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" each nominee for director that the Board of Directors has selected, "FOR" the approval of the compensation of our named executive officers as described in the Proxy Statement, "FOR" the appointment of Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and "1 YEAR" as the frequency of future advisory (non-binding) votes on the compensation of our named executive officers.
Please carefully review the Proxy Statement and then complete and sign your proxy and return it promptly. If you attend the virtual meeting and decide to vote during the meeting, you may withdraw your proxy by voting at the meeting.
Your time and attention to this letter and the accompanying Proxy Statement and proxy are appreciated. Your vote is important. Please take the time to read the enclosed Proxy Statement and cast your vote via proxy or at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
Sincerely,
/s/ Young-Joon Kim
Young-Joon Kim
Chief Executive Officer
April 29, 2024
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
June 13, 2024
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, a Delaware corporation, will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, via live interactive webcast on the Internet, for the following purposes:
- to elect the five director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to our Board of Directors;
- to conduct an advisory (non-binding) vote on the compensation of our named executive officers as described in the Proxy Statement;
- to ratify the appointment of Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024;
- to conduct an advisory (non-binding) vote on the frequency of future advisory (non-binding) votes on the compensation of our named executive officers; and
- to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting.
Holders of record of our common stock at the close of business on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, are entitled to vote at the meeting. A list of stockholders entitled to vote will be available for inspection by stockholders of record for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting during ordinary business hours at our corporate offices located at Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, c/o Magnachip Semiconductor, Ltd., 15F, 76 Jikji-daero436beon-gil,Heungdeok-gu,Cheongju-si,Chungcheongbuk-do, Republic of Korea 28581, for a period of ten days immediately prior to the Annual Meeting. If you are a stockholder of record and would like to view this stockholder list, please contact Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@magnachip.com and arrangements will be made to review the records in person during the ten days prior to the Annual Meeting. Additionally, such list of stockholders will be made available for viewing electronically during the Annual Meeting, and instructions to access such list will be available on the date of the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024.
By Order of the Board of Directors
/s/ Theodore Kim
Theodore Kim
Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Vice President,
General Counsel and Secretary
April 29, 2024
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the
Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on June 13, 2024
The 2024 Proxy Statement and 2023 Annual Report are available, free of charge, at www.proxyvote.com.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 is being mailed to stockholders concurrently with the 2024 Proxy Statement. The Annual Report contains financial and other information about Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, but is not incorporated into the Proxy Statement and is not deemed to be a part of the proxy soliciting materials.
Even if you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, please promptly complete, sign, date and mail the enclosed proxy card. A self-addressed envelope is enclosed for your convenience. No postage is required if mailed in the United States. Alternatively, if you are a holder of record of our common stock on the record date, you may vote your shares electronically either over the internet at www.proxyvote.com or by touch- tone telephone at 1-800-690-6903. Stockholders who attend the Annual Meeting may revoke their proxies and vote during the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024 if they so desire.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
1
PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
6
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
9
Director Independence
9
Board Meetings
9
Attendance at Annual Meeting
9
Committees
9
Board Leadership Structure
12
Board Role in Risk Oversight
12
Director Orientation and Continuing Education
13
Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
14
Report of the Audit Committee
14
Communications with Directors
15
Corporate Responsibilities and ESG Highlights
15
Human Capital Management
16
2023 Director Compensation
19
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
21
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
22
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
22
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT
36
Summary Compensation Table
37
Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table for Fiscal Year 2023
38
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year End 2023
39
Option Exercises and Stock Vested
41
Pension Benefits for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023
42
Nonqualified Deferred Compensation
42
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control
42
Equity Compensation Plan Information
49
Equity Compensation Plan Summary
49
Pay Versus Performance
51
CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS
57
Related Person Transactions Policy
57
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT
58
PROPOSAL TWO: ADVISORY (NON-BINDING) VOTE ON THE COMPENSATION OF OUR
NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AS DESCRIBED IN THIS PROXY STATEMENT
62
PROPOSAL THREE: RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED
PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2024
63
Fees Paid to Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
63
Policy and Procedure for Approval of Audit and Permitted Non-Audit Services
63
PROPOSAL FOUR: ADVISORY (NON-BINDING) VOTE ON THE FREQUENCY OF FUTURE
ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
64
STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR 2025 ANNUAL MEETING
65
SOLICITATION OF PROXIES
65
OTHER MATTERS
66
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation
c/o Magnachip Semiconductor, Ltd.
15F, 76 Jikji-daero436beon-gil,Heungdeok-gu
Cheongju-si,Chungcheongbuk-do, Republic of Korea 28581
PROXY STATEMENT
ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 13, 2024
GENERAL INFORMATION
Why am I receiving these materials?
We sent you these proxy materials because the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (the "Company," "Magnachip," "we," "us" and "our") is soliciting your proxy to vote at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") and at any postponements or adjournments of the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via live interactive webcast on the Internet on June 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. If you held shares of our common stock, par value of $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), on April 23, 2024 (the "Record Date"), you are invited to attend the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024 and vote on the proposals described below under the heading "What am I voting on?" However, you do not need to attend the Annual Meeting to vote your shares. Instead, you may complete, sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card. You may also vote over the Internet or by telephone.
The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Proxy Statement, the enclosed proxy card and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 are being mailed to stockholders commencing on or about April 29, 2024.
What am I voting on?
There are four proposals scheduled to be voted on at the Annual Meeting:
- Election of the five director nominees specified in this Proxy Statement to serve until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified;
- Approval on an advisory (non-binding) basis of the compensation of our named executive officers as described in this Proxy Statement;
- Ratification of the appointment of Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and
- An advisory (non-binding) vote on the frequency of future advisory (non-binding) votes on the compensation of our named executive officers.
How does the Board recommend that I vote?
Our Board recommends that you vote your shares:
"FOR" the election of each of the five director nominees named in this Proxy Statement to hold office until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified;
"FOR" the approval on an advisory (non-binding) basis of the compensation of the named executive officers as described in this Proxy Statement;
"FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and
"1 YEAR" as the frequency of future advisory (non-binding) votes on the compensation of our named executive officers.
Who can vote at the Annual Meeting?
If you were a holder of record of the Company's Common Stock as of the close of business on April 23, 2024, the Record Date for the Annual Meeting, you may vote your shares at the Annual Meeting. As of the Record Date, there were 38,263,642 shares of Magnachip Common Stock outstanding, excluding treasury shares. Company treasury shares will not be voted. Each stockholder has one vote for each share of Common Stock held as of the Record Date.
If, on the Record Date, your shares were held in an account at a broker, bank, or other financial institution (we will refer to those organizations collectively as "broker"), then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and these proxy materials are being forwarded to you by that broker. The broker holding your account is considered the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Annual Meeting. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker on how to vote the shares in your account. As a beneficial owner, you are invited to attend the Annual Meeting via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024. However, since you are not a stockholder of record, you may not vote your shares at the Annual Meeting unless you request and obtain a valid proxy from your broker.
How can I attend the Annual Meeting?
If you are a stockholder of record or a beneficial owner as of the Record Date, you are invited to attend the Annual Meeting live via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024. You must have your Control Number listed on the enclosed proxy card to enter the meeting. The webcast starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may vote and submit questions while attending the meeting on the Internet. Instructions on how to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting via the Internet, including how to demonstrate proof of stock ownership, are posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024. The audio broadcast will be archived on that website for one year.
What if I return the proxy card to the Company but do not make specific choices?
If you return a signed, dated, proxy card to the Company without making any voting selections, the named proxies will vote your shares (1) "FOR" the election of each of the five director nominees named in this Proxy Statement to hold office until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified; (2) "FOR" the approval on an advisory (non-binding) basis of the compensation of our named executive officers as disclosed in this Proxy Statement; (3) FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and (4) "1 YEAR" as the frequency of future advisory (non-binding) votes on the compensation of our named executive officers.
The Company does not expect that any matters other than the election of directors and the other proposals described in this Proxy Statement will be brought before the Annual Meeting. The persons appointed as proxies will vote in their discretion on any other matters that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any postponements or adjournments thereof, including any vote to postpone or adjourn the Annual Meeting.
How many shares must be present or represented to conduct business at the Annual Meeting?
A quorum of stockholders is necessary to hold a valid annual meeting. A quorum will be present if the holders of at least a majority of the total number of shares of Common Stock entitled to vote are present, in
How are votes counted and what is a broker non-vote?
Votes will be counted by the inspector of election appointed for the Annual Meeting, who will separately count "FOR," "AGAINST," "WITHHOLD," abstentions and broker non-votes. A "broker non-vote" occurs when your broker submits a proxy card for your shares of Common Stock held in street name, but does not vote on a particular proposal because the broker has not received voting instructions from you and does not have the authority to vote on that matter without instructions. Under the rules that govern brokers who are voting shares held in street name, brokers have the discretion to vote those shares on routine matters but not on non-routine matters. For purposes of these rules, the only routine matter in this Proxy Statement is Proposal Three-the ratification of our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Non-routine matters in this Proxy Statement are Proposal One-the election of directors, Proposal Two-the advisory (non-binding) vote on the compensation of our named executive officers as described in this Proxy Statement, and Proposal Four-the advisory (non-binding) vote on the frequency of future advisory (non-binding) votes on the compensation of our named executive officers. Therefore, if you hold your shares in street name and do not provide voting instructions to your broker, your broker does not have discretion to vote your shares on any proposal at the Annual Meeting other than Proposal Three-the ratification of our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. However, your shares will be considered present at the Annual Meeting for purposes of determining the existence of a quorum.
What is the voting requirement to approve each of the proposals?
Proposal One-Election of Directors
The election of director nominees requires a plurality vote of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote in the election of directors. The director nominees receiving the highest number of "FOR" votes cast by the holders of our Common Stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be elected. Accordingly, "WITHHOLD" votes and broker non-votes will have no effect on the outcome of the election of directors. Stockholders have no right to cumulative voting as to any matters, including the election of directors.
Proposal Two-Advisory(Non-Binding) Vote on the Compensation of our Named Executive Officers
The proposal to approve on an advisory (non-binding) basis the compensation of our named executive officers as described in this Proxy Statement requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote on such proposal. "ABSTAIN" votes will be included in the number of shares present and entitled to vote and will therefore have the same effect as a vote "AGAINST" the proposal. Broker non-votes will not be included in calculating the number of votes entitled to vote on this proposal and will therefore have no effect on the outcome of this proposal.
Proposal Three-Ratification of the Appointment of our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024
The proposal to ratify the appointment of Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote on such proposal. "ABSTAIN" votes will be included in the number of shares present and entitled to vote and will therefore have the same effect as a vote "AGAINST" this proposal. Brokers have discretionary authority to vote uninstructed shares on this proposal.
Proposal Four-Advisory(Non-Binding) Vote on the Frequency of Future Advisory (Non-Binding) Votes on Compensation of our Named Executive Officers
The option of "1 Year," "2 Years" or "3 Years" receiving the highest number of votes present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote on such proposal will be considered the option selected by the stockholders. Accordingly, "ABSTAIN" votes and broker non-votes will have no effect on the outcome of this proposal.
How do I vote my shares of Magnachip Common Stock?
Stockholders may vote shares of our Common Stock using any of the following means:
Voting by Proxy Cards. A registered stockholder may vote shares until voting is completed at the Annual Meeting by returning a duly completed and executed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope included. All proxy cards received by us that have been properly signed and have not been revoked will be voted in accordance with the instructions contained in the proxy cards. For your mailed proxy card to be counted, we must receive it prior to the close of business on June 12, 2024.
Voting by Telephone or Internet. A registered stockholder may vote shares until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on June 12, 2024 by calling the toll-free number indicated on the proxy card and following the recorded instructions or by accessing the website indicated on the proxy card and following the instructions provided. When a stockholder votes by telephone or Internet, his, her or its vote is recorded immediately.
Voting by Internet During the Annual Meeting. Instructions on how to attend and vote at the meeting are described at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024. If a stockholder attends the Annual Meeting and votes his, her or its shares during the meeting via the voting instructions described at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024, then any previous votes that were submitted by the stockholder, whether by Internet, telephone or mail, will be superseded by the vote that such stockholder casts during the Annual Meeting. Further, if the shares are held of record by a broker and a stockholder wishes to vote at the Annual Meeting, he, she or it must obtain a proxy issued in his, her or its name from the record holder in accordance with the materials and instructions for voting provided by his, her or its broker.
Voting by "Street Name" Stockholders. If stockholders hold shares in "street name," then those stockholders may vote in accordance with the materials and instructions for voting the shares provided by their broker. If "street name" stockholders wish to vote shares at the Annual Meeting, then they must obtain proxies from their broker in order to vote their shares at the Annual Meeting in accordance with the materials and instructions for voting provided by his, her or its broker. If a "street name" stockholder does not vote by proxy or otherwise give voting instructions to their broker, such shares will not be voted by the broker for Proposal One, Two or Four at the Annual Meeting.
Changing Votes. A stockholder may change his, her or its vote at any time before it is voted at the Annual Meeting by (1) delivering a proxy revocation or another duly executed proxy bearing a later date to Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, c/o Magnachip Semiconductor, Ltd., 15F, 76 Jikji-daero436beon-gil,Heungdeok-gu,Cheongju-si,Chungcheongbuk-do, Republic of Korea 28581, Attention: Secretary, which revocation or later-dated proxy is received by us prior to the close of business on June 12, 2024; (2) voting again by telephone or Internet in the manner described above prior to 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on June 12, 2024; or (3) attending the Annual Meeting and voting via the Internet during the meeting using the procedures described at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024. Attending the Annual Meeting via the Internet will not revoke a proxy unless the stockholder actually votes via the Internet during the meeting. "Street name" stockholders who wish to revoke or change their votes after returning voting instructions to their broker may do so in accordance with the materials and instructions provided by their broker or by contacting such broker to effect the revocation or change of vote.
