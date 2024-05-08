"FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and

Who can vote at the Annual Meeting?

If you were a holder of record of the Company's Common Stock as of the close of business on April 23, 2024, the Record Date for the Annual Meeting, you may vote your shares at the Annual Meeting. As of the Record Date, there were 38,263,642 shares of Magnachip Common Stock outstanding, excluding treasury shares. Company treasury shares will not be voted. Each stockholder has one vote for each share of Common Stock held as of the Record Date.

If, on the Record Date, your shares were held in an account at a broker, bank, or other financial institution (we will refer to those organizations collectively as "broker"), then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and these proxy materials are being forwarded to you by that broker. The broker holding your account is considered the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Annual Meeting. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker on how to vote the shares in your account. As a beneficial owner, you are invited to attend the Annual Meeting via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024. However, since you are not a stockholder of record, you may not vote your shares at the Annual Meeting unless you request and obtain a valid proxy from your broker.

How can I attend the Annual Meeting?

If you are a stockholder of record or a beneficial owner as of the Record Date, you are invited to attend the Annual Meeting live via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024. You must have your Control Number listed on the enclosed proxy card to enter the meeting. The webcast starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may vote and submit questions while attending the meeting on the Internet. Instructions on how to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting via the Internet, including how to demonstrate proof of stock ownership, are posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MX2024. The audio broadcast will be archived on that website for one year.

What if I return the proxy card to the Company but do not make specific choices?

If you return a signed, dated, proxy card to the Company without making any voting selections, the named proxies will vote your shares (1) "FOR" the election of each of the five director nominees named in this Proxy Statement to hold office until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified; (2) "FOR" the approval on an advisory (non-binding) basis of the compensation of our named executive officers as disclosed in this Proxy Statement; (3) FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and (4) "1 YEAR" as the frequency of future advisory (non-binding) votes on the compensation of our named executive officers.

The Company does not expect that any matters other than the election of directors and the other proposals described in this Proxy Statement will be brought before the Annual Meeting. The persons appointed as proxies will vote in their discretion on any other matters that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any postponements or adjournments thereof, including any vote to postpone or adjourn the Annual Meeting.

How many shares must be present or represented to conduct business at the Annual Meeting?

A quorum of stockholders is necessary to hold a valid annual meeting. A quorum will be present if the holders of at least a majority of the total number of shares of Common Stock entitled to vote are present, in