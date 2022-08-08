Magnachip Semiconductor : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022 and Reaffirms Previously-Announced Stock Buyback Program - Form 8-K

Magnachip Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022 and Reaffirms Previously-Announced Stock Buyback Program • Revenue of $101.4 million was down 2.6% sequentially and down 11.0% year-over-year (YoY). The YoY decrease was mainly due to severe supply shortages for 28nm 12" OLED wafers, partially offset by an 11.1% YoY increase in Power solutions business revenue. • Gross profit margin was 28.6%, down 890 basis points from Q1 and down 120 basis points from Q2 a year ago. The sequential decrease was primarily the result of: 1) the prior quarter benefiting 200 basis points from a one-time timing mismatch of lower cost 12" wafers, 2) lower demand for China smartphones resulting in an inventory reserve of approximately $4.7 million related to 12" display products, 3) higher foundry cost relating to 12" wafers and 4) unfavorable product mix. • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.07. • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.23. SEOUL, South Korea, August 8, 2022 - Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Commenting on the results for the second quarter of 2022, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "In the second quarter of 2022, we reported revenue of $101.4 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.23 despite an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment. Similar to last quarter, our OLED revenue continued to be impacted by severe supply shortages for 28nm 12-inch wafers and our Power solutions business continued its positive momentum of double-digit YoY growth." YJ Kim continued, "Looking ahead, we are facing several challenges in the 2nd half of 2022 that will further impact our near-term results before we expect recovery in 2023. First, lower allocation of 28nm wafers impacted timing of design wins. Second, our new customer ramp schedule will be delayed due to product feature changes. And third, we are seeing a slowdown of the smartphone market. However, we have successfully sampled the full working chip to our new OLED customer, and we expect to get better wafer allocations starting at the end of 2022. We are confident that we will begin to see a recovery of our OLED business in 2023. Accordingly, our Board of Directors has reaffirmed the remaining $37.5 million stock repurchase program that we announced previously. We have also activated the Strategic Review Committee to assist the Board in reviewing, considering, exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to maximize shareholder value while we focus on executing our OLED recovery plan in 2023 and continuing our success in the Power solutions business." Stock Repurchase Program and Strategic Review Committee The Company's Board of Directors reaffirmed the remaining $37.5 million stock repurchase program that was announced previously. Magnachip believes that this stock repurchase program and continuing to drive its OLED business recovery plan combined with the continued momentum of its Power solutions business, the Company is well positioned to drive significant accretion and value for shareholders over the coming years. Magnachip also announced today that the Board of Directors has activated the Strategic Review Committee to assist the Board in reviewing, considering, exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to maximize shareholder value. The committee's mandate is to review the Company's capital allocation plans and actively explore potential strategic and transactional opportunities, including, but not limited to, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and M&A possibilities that may arise in the future, and make recommendations to the Board regarding those matters, as appropriate. The Strategic Review Committee includes directors Melvin Keating, Ilbok Lee, Camillo Martino and Gary Tanner.

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data GAAP Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q/Q change Q2 2021 Y/Y change Revenues Standard Products Business Display Solutions 28,336 29,185 down 2.9 % 46,601 down 39.2 % Power Solutions 62,952 64,825 down 2.9 % 56,667 up 11.1 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1) 10,088 10,083 up 0.0 % 10,608 down 4.9 % Gross Profit Margin 28.6 % 37.5 % down 8.9 %pts 29.8 % down 1.2 %pts Operating Income(2) 2,002 12,879 down 84.5 % 1,627 up 23.0 % Net Income (Loss) (3,340 ) 9,528 down n/a (198 ) down n/a Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share (0.07 ) 0.21 down n/a (0.00 ) down n/a Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share (0.07 ) 0.20 down n/a (0.00 ) down n/a In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data Non-GAAP(3) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q/Q change Q2 2021 Y/Y change Adjusted Operating Income 4,787 14,517 down 67.0 % 9,052 down 47.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 8,525 18,755 down 54.5 % 12,692 down 32.8 % Adjusted Net Income 10,567 12,936 down 18.3 % 7,034 up 50.2 % Adjusted Earnings per Common Share-Diluted 0.23 0.28 down 17.9 % 0.15 up 53.3 % (1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions business lines. (2) In Q2 2022, operating income of $2.0 million included professional service fees and expenses of $0.8 million incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations. In Q2 2021, operating income of $1.6 million included professional service fees and expenses of $2.5 million incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses of $2.6 million incurred in connection with the regulatory requests. (3) Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release. Q3 2022 Financial Guidance The Company's near-term outlook is being challenged by further OLED wafer shortages, pushout of initial mass production ramp of our new OLED customer outside of Korea, weakening demand in consumer end markets on growing recession fears and cost increases, including labor, due to inflationary pressures. While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, Magnachip currently expects: • Revenue to be in the range of $70 million to $75 million, including about $9 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services. • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 26.5% to 28.5%. Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 8, 2022, to discuss its financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com. 2

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Revenues: Net sales - standard products business $ 91,288 $ 94,010 $ 103,268 $ 185,298 $ 216,174 Net sales - transitional Fab 3 foundry services 10,088 10,083 10,608 20,171 20,721 Total revenues 101,376 104,093 113,876 205,469 236,895 Cost of sales: Cost of sales - standard products business 63,620 56,080 70,409 119,700 149,656 Cost of sales - transitional Fab 3 foundry services 8,811 9,017 9,497 17,828 18,887 Total cost of sales 72,431 65,097 79,906 137,528 168,543 Gross profit 28,945 38,996 33,970 67,941 68,352 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales 30.3 % 40.3 % 31.8 % 35.4 % 30.8 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues 28.6 % 37.5 % 29.8 % 33.1 % 28.9 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,736 14,163 14,001 26,899 26,635 Research and development expenses 13,410 11,954 13,322 25,364 26,745 Merger-related costs - - 2,459 - 12,290 Other charges 797 - 2,561 797 3,146 Total operating expenses 26,943 26,117 32,343 53,060 68,816 Operating income (loss) 2,002 12,879 1,627 14,881 (464 ) Interest expense (499 ) (111 ) (85 ) (610 ) (1,126 ) Foreign currency gain (loss), net (7,012 ) (690 ) 250 (7,702 ) (4,421 ) Other income, net 1,272 933 611 2,205 1,231 Income (loss) before income tax expense (4,237 ) 13,011 2,403 8,774 (4,780 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (897 ) 3,483 2,601 2,586 2,891 Net income (loss) $ (3,340 ) $ 9,528 $ (198 ) $ 6,188 $ (7,671 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share- $ (0.07 ) 0.21 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.18 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share- $ (0.07 ) 0.20 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.18 ) Weighted average number of shares- Basic 44,897,278 45,603,208 46,322,027 45,248,293 43,324,088 Diluted 44,897,278 46,693,294 46,322,027 46,329,559 43,324,088 4

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 273,797 $ 279,547 Accounts receivable, net 59,817 50,954 Inventories, net 36,168 39,370 Other receivables 14,094 25,895 Prepaid expenses 10,783 7,675 Hedge collateral 6,990 3,060 Other current assets 8,361 2,619 Total current assets 410,010 409,120 Property, plant and equipment, net 96,832 107,882 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,322 4,275 Intangible assets, net 1,979 2,377 Long-term prepaid expenses 14,953 8,243 Deferred income taxes 37,825 41,095 Other non-current assets 10,804 10,662 Total assets $ 575,725 $ 583,654 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 38,143 $ 37,593 Other accounts payable 14,835 6,289 Accrued expenses 15,426 20,071 Accrued income taxes - 11,823 Operating lease liabilities 1,838 2,323 Other current liabilities 8,562 7,382 Total current liabilities 78,804 85,481 Accrued severance benefits, net 30,466 33,064 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,485 1,952 Other non-current liabilities 16,823 10,395 Total liabilities 127,578 130,892 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,234,774 shares issued and 44,903,718 outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 55,905,320 shares issued and 45,659,304 outstanding at December 31, 2021 562 559 Additional paid-in capital 263,698 241,197 Retained earnings 349,730 343,542 Treasury stock, 11,331,056 shares at June 30, 2022 and 10,246,016 shares at December 31, 2021, respectively (148,523 ) (130,306 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,320 ) (2,230 ) Total stockholders' equity 448,147 452,762 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 575,725 $ 583,654 5

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (3,340 ) $ 6,188 $ (7,671 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,711 7,602 6,998 Provision for severance benefits 1,570 3,240 3,507 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount - - 261 Loss on foreign currency, net 22,803 29,183 13,353 Provision for inventory reserves 5,137 5,282 3,346 Stock-based compensation 1,988 3,626 4,051 Other, net 551 712 266 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (11,164 ) (12,377 ) 5,098 Inventories (6,942 ) (5,486 ) (7,170 ) Other receivables 10,973 11,640 (4,841 ) Other current assets 4,740 (2,089 ) 8,623 Accounts payable 1,891 2,429 1,040 Other accounts payable (5,159 ) (5,861 ) (674 ) Accrued expenses (2,896 ) (2,709 ) (2,298 ) Accrued income taxes (9,167 ) (11,513 ) (10,249 ) Other current liabilities (1,442 ) (2,153 ) (102 ) Other non-current liabilities 643 570 (274 ) Payment of severance benefits (1,545 ) (2,934 ) (2,836 ) Other, net (207 ) (385 ) (62 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,145 24,965 10,366 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral 976 2,805 972 Payment of hedge collateral (3,953 ) (6,844 ) (585 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (567 ) (1,511 ) (4,866 ) Payment for intellectual property registration (94 ) (153 ) (288 ) Collection of guarantee deposits - - 307 Payment of guarantee deposits (970 ) (1,049 ) (4,960 ) Other, net 12 14 (130 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,596 ) (6,738 ) (9,550 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5 1,786 2,549 Acquisition of treasury stock (996 ) (1,826 ) (1,653 ) Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (127 ) (261 ) (288 ) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (16 ) (32 ) (33 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,134 ) (333 ) 575 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (17,539 ) (23,644 ) (9,451 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,124 ) (5,750 ) (8,060 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of the period 284,921 279,547 279,940 End of the period $ 273,797 $ 273,797 $ 271,880 6

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Operating income (loss) $ 2,002 $ 12,879 $ 1,627 $ 14,881 $ (464 ) Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense 1,988 1,638 2,405 3,626 4,051 Merger-related costs - - 2,459 - 12,290 Other charges 797 - 2,561 797 3,146 Adjusted Operating Income $ 4,787 $ 14,517 $ 9,052 $ 19,304 $ 19,023 We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense (ii) Merger-related costs and (iii) Other charges. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded $2,459 thousand and $12,290 thousand, respectively, of professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded $797 thousand of professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded $2,561 thousand and $3,146 thousand, respectively, of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests. 7