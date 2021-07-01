Magnachip Semiconductor : Merger Agreement (Form 8-K)

Other Events

As previously disclosed, on March 25, 2021, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), South Dearborn Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability ('Parent') formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD ('Wise Road'), and Michigan Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ('Merger Sub'), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the 'Merger Agreement'). The Merger Agreement provides that, among other things, and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company (the 'Merger'), with the Company continuing its corporate existence under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware as the surviving corporation in the Merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. In connection with the Merger, the Company filed its definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on May 7, 2021 (as amended and supplemented, the 'Proxy Statement').

On June 30, 2021, based on an application filed by the Company and Parent on May 7, 2021, the State Administration for Market Regulation ('SAMR') announced that the Merger was cleared pursuant to the Anti-monopoly Law (China) on June 21, 2021. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the parties' receipt of the clearance from SAMR satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the Merger. The closing of the Merger remains subject to certain other conditions, including the receipt of authorization from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ('CFIUS') and the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, in each case without the imposition of a burdensome condition as defined in the Merger Agreement.

