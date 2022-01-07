Log in
Magnachip Semiconductor to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/07/2022 | 04:06pm EST
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced that YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer, and Shinyoung Park, chief financial officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14, 2022.  Management is also scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Friday, January 14 at 4:15 pm ET in Track 3.

A live webcast of the fireside discussion will be accessible via the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com, and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one, please contact your Needham representative.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:
In the United States:
So-Yeon Jeong
Jeong Consulting
Tel. +1-408-712-6151
investor.relations@magnachip.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-semiconductor-to-participate-in-24th-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301456114.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
