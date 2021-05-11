Log in
    MX   US55933J2033

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(MX)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MX, PFBI, KSU, and SPRT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/11/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Wise Road Capital LTD. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $29.00 per share in cash for each share of MX that they hold. If you own MX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mx/

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFBI shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples stock for each share of PFBI common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $19.28 based upon Peoples' May 10, 2021 closing price of $33.24.  If you own PFBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pfbi/

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("Canadian Pacific").  Under the terms of the agreement, KSU shareholders will receive $90.00 in cash and 0.489 of a share of Canadian Pacific stock for each KSU share that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $284.96 based upon Canadian Pacific's May 10, 2021 closing price of $398.70. If you own KSU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ksu/

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRT shareholders will receive approximately 0.124 shares of Class A common stock of Greenidge for each SPRT share they own. If you own SPRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sprt/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mx-pfbi-ksu-and-sprt-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301289007.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
