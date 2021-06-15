SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SVBI, DSSI, COHR, PMBC, MX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Severn Bancorp common stockholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock and $1.59 in cash for each share of Severn Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Severn Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to International Seaways, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of International Seaways common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held. If you are a Diamond S shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to II-VI Incorporated for $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Banc of California, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Mercantile shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of Banc of California common stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile common stock. If you are a Pacific Mercantile shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 in cash per share. If you are a Magnachip shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

