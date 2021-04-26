Log in
STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - FI, KSU, HWCC, STAY, MX

04/26/2021 | 04:16am EDT
NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Expro Group. If you are a Frank's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kansas City shareholders would receive 0.489 Canadian Pacific shares and $90.00 in cash for each Kansas City common share held. If you are a Kansas City shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share. If you are a Houston Wire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 in cash per share. If you are a Magnachip shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies--fi-ksu-hwcc-stay-mx-301276487.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
