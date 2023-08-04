Magnate Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Magnate Technology Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 301.41 million compared to TWD 341.78 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 10.71 million compared to net income of TWD 31.75 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.16 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.47 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.16 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.47 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.16 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 0.47 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 0.16 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 0.47 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was TWD 589.14 million compared to TWD 645.83 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 33.74 million compared to net income of TWD 50.28 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.5 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.74 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.5 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.74 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.5 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 0.74 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 0.5 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 0.74 a year ago.
Magnate Technology Co., Ltd is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the processing, manufacture and sales of aircraft components, mechanical equipment components and general instrument components. The main products include aero engine casing, turbine hangers & nozzles, aircraft landing gear components, flight control actuation system, hydraulic system precision components products and aircraft body structure precision components products, as well as beverages, food and medicine sterile filling packaging machine, optoelectronic semiconductor equipment components, among others. The Company mainly provides its products in Taiwan, Japan and other regions.