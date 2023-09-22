Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.447651 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.490446 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, net income was CAD 0.189347 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.847885 million a year ago.