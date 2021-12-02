Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Magnetic Resources NL
  News
  Summary
    MAU   AU000000MAU6

MAGNETIC RESOURCES NL

(MAU)
Summary 
Summary

Magnetic Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - MAU

12/02/2021
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MAGNETIC RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 02, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MAU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

719,329

02/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MAGNETIC RESOURCES NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

121370232

1.3

ASX issuer code

MAU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

25-Nov-2021 09:46

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MAU

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

MAU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

2/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

719,329

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.42000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Placement to raise additional working capital

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magnetic Resources NL published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
