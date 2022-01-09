Log in
Magnetic Resources NL : High grade intersections and vertical shoots at Lady Julie

01/09/2022 | 04:38pm EST
ASX code: MAU ASX Release

10 January 2022

THICK HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS AND VERY HIGH-GRADE VERTICAL SHOOTS AT LADY JULIE

only

Multiple both thick and high-grade zones starting from surface are found at Lady

Julie after our most recent infill and extension drill programme (Figures 1-2). These

promising anomalous gold zones are still open to the SE as shown up by

MLJRC448 with an intersection of 88m at 1.3g/t from 68m. This promising southern

use

part of the Lady Julie North 1 target zone area is being tested in detail over a 1km

length with 33 RC holes planned for 3518m averaging 107m per hole. Highlights of

recent drill programmes completed include:

HoleID

East

North

From

To

Width

Gold

MGAz51

MGAz51

m

m

m

g/t

personal

MLJRC458

431800

6823915

21

57

36

1.48

including

53

57

4

7.38

MLJRC457

431770

6823915

0

61

61

1.73

including

0

22

22

4.14

including

0

10

10

7.96

MLJRC455

431804

6823890

33

45

12

4.53

MLJRC454

431833

6823882

36

108

72

0.86

MLJRC453

431804

6823881

20

36

16

5.59

MLJRC451

431883

6823870

24

52

28

1.90

MLJRC448

431926

6823860

68

156

88

1.33

including

92

128

36

2.04

MLJRC406

431956

6823820

116

150

34

1.80

*

including

116

118

2

11.3

*

including

148

150

2

15.16

*

MLJRC405

431912

6823820

95

118

23

1.24

*

For

MLJRC404

431955

6823842

142

160

18

4.74

*

MLJRC369

431372

6821486

18

25

7

3.71

*

*Previously drilled with new 1m splits

Level 1, 44A Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 I PO Box 1388, West Perth WA 6872

Telephone 08 9226 1777 I www.magres.com.au

ABN 34 121 370 232

onlyuse

personal

For

The Lady Julie 1 mineralisation (Figure 2) can be unusually thick with associated higher grades, 41m at 2.6g/t from 31m in MLJRC162, 52m at 1.7g/t from 52m in MLJRC352, 52m at 1.5g/t from 15m and 88m at 1.3g/t from 68m, which augers well for the potential economics considering a lot of the intersections also start from surface, 25m at 4.4g/t from 0m in MLJRC348, 22m at 4.1g/t from 0m in MLJRC457. This 1km long zone is being infill drilled to get it to an Indicated Category (Figure 1). There are at least 2 separate stacked lodes present in this current drilling area, which dip 20 to 45 deg to the east.

The gold mineralisation at Lady Julie 1 can occur within the porphyry or along the porphyry/mafic and porphyry/ultramafic unit contacts. Locally there is a strong concentration within the ultramafic as well, where there is higher grade mineralisation. Also, the alteration is usually a strong pervasive silicification alteration and numerous quartz veins as well.

Thickened porphyry zones (up to 70m) are common on the eastern part of the Lady Julie North1 strongly mineralised zones, on the edge of a major 6km long NS thrust zone. These porphyries are also steeper dipping in this area and may represent conduits for deeper mineralisation to come closer to the surface. These underlying intrusions are also targets for deeper mineralisation similar to the deeper intrusions at depth at the world class Sunrise Dam gold mine.

The next drill programme of 33 RC holes for 3578m will be testing between 100 to 250m depth looking for further enriched zones, defining the different stacked zones and vertical mineralised shoots. This programme will also assist in the location of deeper holes into the underlying porphyry and porphyry contact positions.

Infill RC drilling within the very high-grade intersection zones have shown that they are associated with pervasive vertical zones (shoots) with grades greater than 10g/t as shown in Table 1. Some of these intersections include 2m at 21.4g/t from 43m in MLJRC292 and 2m at 21.0g/t from 3m in MLJRC457 and 1m at 59.5g/t from 22m in MLJRC348 and 4m at 15.1g/t form 32m in MLJRC453. Further infill RC and diamond drilling is designed to define the true extent and distribution of these enriched high-grade shoots that lie within the promising thicker intersections (Figure 1).

Level 1, 44A Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 I PO Box 1388, West Perth WA 6872 Telephone 08 9226 1777 I www.magres.com.au

ABN 34 121 370 232

For personal use only

Figure 1. The southern 1km part of the Lady Julie North1 area highlighting significant thick intersections from the latest drill programme (yellow large rectangular label) and previous drilling (white label) with maximum gold projected to surface and drillholes with assays pending (in blue) and planned drillholes (in yellow).

surface and drillholes with assays pending (in blue) and planned drillholes (in yellow).

Level 1, 44A Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 I PO Box 1388, West Perth WA 6872

Telephone 08 9226 1777 I www.magres.com.au

ABN 34 121 370 232

For personal use only

Table 1. Lady Julie North1 Gold > 10g/t

HoleID

Easting

Northing

From

To

Width

Gold

MGAz51

MGAz51

metres

metres

metres

ppm

MLJRC073

431940

6823058

15

16

1

18.18

MLJRC162

431845

6823860

54

55

1

16.32

64

65

1

11.40

66

67

1

10.17

MLJRC292

431820

6823880

43

45

2

21.35

MLJRC295

431823

6823860

25

26

1

15.15

MLJRC296

431820

6823842

56

57

1

12.92

MLJRC298

431880

6823842

58

59

1

21.37

MLJRC341

431775

6823925

19

20

1

13.28

MLJRC342

431800

6823925

61

62

1

30.65

MLJRC346

431781

6823900

1

2

1

10.64

MLJRC348

431791

6823880

17

18

1

11.50

22

23

1

59.48

MLJRC352

431910

6823842

87

88

1

14.32

MLJRC400

431746

6823900

47

48

1

15.11

*

MLJRC404

431955

6823842

144

146

2

14.63

*

MLJRC406

431956

6823820

117

118

1

19.91

*

148

150

2

15.16

*

MLJRC453

431804

6823881

32

36

4

15.12

*

MLJRC455

431804

6823890

40

41

1

22.08

*

41

42

1

11.84

*

MLJRC457

431770

6823915

3

5

2

20.95

*

MLJRC458

431800

6823915

55

56

1

20.84

*

* New 1m or 4m assay

Level 1, 44A Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 I PO Box 1388, West Perth WA 6872 Telephone 08 9226 1777 I www.magres.com.au

ABN 34 121 370 232

onlyuse

Figure 2 Gold intersection overview covering the HN5, HN6, HN9 and adjacent Lady Julie Projects showing ten additional gold targets covering 15km (purple outlines) with highlighted intersections (white label). Significant historical and Magnetic intercepts (maximum Au projected to surface), assays pending in blue and planned RC holes in yellow.

Level 1, 44A Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 I PO Box 1388, West Perth WA 6872

Telephone 08 9226 1777 I www.magres.com.au

ABN 34 121 370 232

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magnetic Resources NL published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
