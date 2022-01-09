Magnetic Resources NL : High grade intersections and vertical shoots at Lady Julie

The Lady Julie 1 mineralisation (Figure 2) can be unusually thick with associated higher grades, 41m at 2.6g/t from 31m in MLJRC162, 52m at 1.7g/t from 52m in MLJRC352, 52m at 1.5g/t from 15m and 88m at 1.3g/t from 68m, which augers well for the potential economics considering a lot of the intersections also start from surface, 25m at 4.4g/t from 0m in MLJRC348, 22m at 4.1g/t from 0m in MLJRC457. This 1km long zone is being infill drilled to get it to an Indicated Category (Figure 1). There are at least 2 separate stacked lodes present in this current drilling area, which dip 20 to 45 deg to the east.

The gold mineralisation at Lady Julie 1 can occur within the porphyry or along the porphyry/mafic and porphyry/ultramafic unit contacts. Locally there is a strong concentration within the ultramafic as well, where there is higher grade mineralisation. Also, the alteration is usually a strong pervasive silicification alteration and numerous quartz veins as well.

Thickened porphyry zones (up to 70m) are common on the eastern part of the Lady Julie North1 strongly mineralised zones, on the edge of a major 6km long NS thrust zone. These porphyries are also steeper dipping in this area and may represent conduits for deeper mineralisation to come closer to the surface. These underlying intrusions are also targets for deeper mineralisation similar to the deeper intrusions at depth at the world class Sunrise Dam gold mine.

The next drill programme of 33 RC holes for 3578m will be testing between 100 to 250m depth looking for further enriched zones, defining the different stacked zones and vertical mineralised shoots. This programme will also assist in the location of deeper holes into the underlying porphyry and porphyry contact positions.

Infill RC drilling within the very high-grade intersection zones have shown that they are associated with pervasive vertical zones (shoots) with grades greater than 10g/t as shown in Table 1. Some of these intersections include 2m at 21.4g/t from 43m in MLJRC292 and 2m at 21.0g/t from 3m in MLJRC457 and 1m at 59.5g/t from 22m in MLJRC348 and 4m at 15.1g/t form 32m in MLJRC453. Further infill RC and diamond drilling is designed to define the true extent and distribution of these enriched high-grade shoots that lie within the promising thicker intersections (Figure 1).