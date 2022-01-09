Magnetic Resources NL : High grade intersections and vertical shoots at Lady Julie
01/09/2022 | 04:38pm EST
ASX code: MAU ASX Release
10 January 2022
THICK HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS AND VERY HIGH-GRADE VERTICAL SHOOTS AT LADY JULIE
• Multiple both thick and high-grade zones starting from surface are found at Lady
Julie after our most recent infill and extension drill programme (Figures 1-2). These
promising anomalous gold zones are still open to the SE as shown up by
MLJRC448 with an intersection of 88m at 1.3g/t from 68m. This promising southern
part of the Lady Julie North 1 target zone area is being tested in detail over a 1km
length with 33 RC holes planned for 3518m averaging 107m per hole. Highlights of
recent drill programmes completed include:
HoleID
East
North
From
To
Width
Gold
MGAz51
MGAz51
m
m
m
g/t
MLJRC458
431800
6823915
21
57
36
1.48
including
53
57
4
7.38
MLJRC457
431770
6823915
0
61
61
1.73
including
0
22
22
4.14
including
0
10
10
7.96
MLJRC455
431804
6823890
33
45
12
4.53
MLJRC454
431833
6823882
36
108
72
0.86
MLJRC453
431804
6823881
20
36
16
5.59
MLJRC451
431883
6823870
24
52
28
1.90
MLJRC448
431926
6823860
68
156
88
1.33
including
92
128
36
2.04
MLJRC406
431956
6823820
116
150
34
1.80
*
including
116
118
2
11.3
*
including
148
150
2
15.16
*
MLJRC405
431912
6823820
95
118
23
1.24
*
MLJRC404
431955
6823842
142
160
18
4.74
*
MLJRC369
431372
6821486
18
25
7
3.71
*
*Previously drilled with new 1m splits
The Lady Julie 1 mineralisation (Figure 2) can be unusually thick with associated higher grades, 41m at 2.6g/t from 31m in MLJRC162, 52m at 1.7g/t from 52m in MLJRC352, 52m at 1.5g/t from 15m and 88m at 1.3g/t from 68m, which augers well for the potential economics considering a lot of the intersections also start from surface, 25m at 4.4g/t from 0m in MLJRC348, 22m at 4.1g/t from 0m in MLJRC457. This 1km long zone is being infill drilled to get it to an Indicated Category (Figure 1). There are at least 2 separate stacked lodes present in this current drilling area, which dip 20 to 45 deg to the east.
The gold mineralisation at Lady Julie 1 can occur within the porphyry or along the porphyry/mafic and porphyry/ultramafic unit contacts. Locally there is a strong concentration within the ultramafic as well, where there is higher grade mineralisation. Also, the alteration is usually a strong pervasive silicification alteration and numerous quartz veins as well.
Thickened porphyry zones (up to 70m) are common on the eastern part of the Lady Julie North1 strongly mineralised zones, on the edge of a major 6km long NS thrust zone. These porphyries are also steeper dipping in this area and may represent conduits for deeper mineralisation to come closer to the surface. These underlying intrusions are also targets for deeper mineralisation similar to the deeper intrusions at depth at the world class Sunrise Dam gold mine.
The next drill programme of 33 RC holes for 3578m will be testing between 100 to 250m depth looking for further enriched zones, defining the different stacked zones and vertical mineralised shoots. This programme will also assist in the location of deeper holes into the underlying porphyry and porphyry contact positions.
Infill RC drilling within the very high-grade intersection zones have shown that they are associated with pervasive vertical zones (shoots) with grades greater than 10g/t as shown in Table 1. Some of these intersections include 2m at 21.4g/t from 43m in MLJRC292 and 2m at 21.0g/t from 3m in MLJRC457 and 1m at 59.5g/t from 22m in MLJRC348 and 4m at 15.1g/t form 32m in MLJRC453. Further infill RC and diamond drilling is designed to define the true extent and distribution of these enriched high-grade shoots that lie within the promising thicker intersections (Figure 1).
Figure 1. The southern 1km part of the Lady Julie North1 area highlighting significant thick intersections from the latest drill programme (yellow large rectangular label) and previous drilling (white label) with maximum gold projected to
surface and drillholes with assays pending (in blue) and planned drillholes (in yellow).
Table 1. Lady Julie North1 Gold > 10g/t
HoleID
Easting
Northing
From
To
Width
Gold
MGAz51
MGAz51
metres
metres
metres
ppm
MLJRC073
431940
6823058
15
16
1
18.18
MLJRC162
431845
6823860
54
55
1
16.32
64
65
1
11.40
66
67
1
10.17
MLJRC292
431820
6823880
43
45
2
21.35
MLJRC295
431823
6823860
25
26
1
15.15
MLJRC296
431820
6823842
56
57
1
12.92
MLJRC298
431880
6823842
58
59
1
21.37
MLJRC341
431775
6823925
19
20
1
13.28
MLJRC342
431800
6823925
61
62
1
30.65
MLJRC346
431781
6823900
1
2
1
10.64
MLJRC348
431791
6823880
17
18
1
11.50
22
23
1
59.48
MLJRC352
431910
6823842
87
88
1
14.32
MLJRC400
431746
6823900
47
48
1
15.11
*
MLJRC404
431955
6823842
144
146
2
14.63
*
MLJRC406
431956
6823820
117
118
1
19.91
*
148
150
2
15.16
*
MLJRC453
431804
6823881
32
36
4
15.12
*
MLJRC455
431804
6823890
40
41
1
22.08
*
41
42
1
11.84
*
MLJRC457
431770
6823915
3
5
2
20.95
*
MLJRC458
431800
6823915
55
56
1
20.84
*
* New 1m or 4m assay
personalFor Figure 2 Gold intersection overview covering the HN5, HN6, HN9 and adjacent Lady Julie Projects showing ten additional gold targets covering 15km (purple outlines) with highlighted intersections (white label). Significant historical and Magnetic intercepts (maximum Au projected to surface), assays pending in blue and planned RC holes in yellow.
