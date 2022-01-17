Magnetic Resources NL : Investor Presentation - January
01/17/2022 | 04:35pm EST
Magnetic Resources
An exciting Gold Development play in the heart of Laverton, Western Australia
January 2022
DISCLAIMER
The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Magnetic Resources NL (MAU). This presentation is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any securities in MAU. This presentation has been made available for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, short form prospectus, profile statement or offer information statement. This presentation is not subject to the disclosure requirements affecting disclosure documents under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act.
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections regarding estimated, resources and reserves; planned production and operating costs profiles; planned capital requirements; and
planned strategies and corporate objectives. Such forward looking statements/projections are estimates for discussion purposes only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are beyond the control of Magnetic Resources NL. The forward-looking statements/projections are inherently uncertain and may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved.
Magnetic Resources NL does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of the projections and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements/projects based on new information, future events or otherwise except to the extent required by applicable laws. While the information contained in this presentation has been prepared in good faith,
either MAU or any of its directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors give any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, none of MAU, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability whether direct or indirect, express or limited, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained in this presentation or for
any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this presentation.
COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT
Information in this report that relates to Exploration is based on information reviewed or compiled by George Sakalidis BSc (Hons) who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. George Sakalidis is a director of Magnetic Resources NL.
He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. George Sakalidis consents to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears in this report.
ASX LISTING RULE 5.23
The company has reported information contained in prior ASX announcements and has cross referenced these announcements. The Company confirms that is not aware of any information or assumptions since the announcements were made that would likely materially change the content of these announcements.
This presentation has been authorised for release by George Sakalidis
Why invest in Magnetic?
Tight capital structure, strong
share price
performance and long-term high net worth
investors
separates MAU from our peers
onal
The continuous
3km HN9, at
surface, shallow
dipping, gold lodes and recent seismic has shown the large depth potential along numerous major thrust zones at HN9 and Lady Julie
Enlarged area
Exciting multiple
thick intersections
now including
including 25m at
four separate
4.4g/t from 0m
areas at
and downdip
Laverton:
intersections of
HN9
88m at 1.3g/t from
Lady Julie 1&4
68m at Lady Julie.
Average depth of
and
drilling only 69m
Homeward
on all Projects
Bound South
providing scope
near Leonora.
for the depth
vector.
Elephant Country the region has lots of processing plants and existing processing facilities within trucking distance 10-35kms.
& A potential with strong interest from a number of
our producing
neighbours.
Corporate Overview
ASX CODE
MAU
TOP SHAREHOLDERS
Chim Seng Oan
15.5%
Shares on issue
224
M
onlyuse
Hian Siang Chan
13.8%
Contributing shares on issue
20.4
M
Target Range and Alcock Super Fund
10.1%
Options
4.9
M
Fully Diluted Shares on Issue
249
M
Choon Kong Lim
7.2%
Current share price
$1.46
Top 20
77.3%
Market capitalisation
$350M
Cash on Hand (10 January 2022)
$5.2M
Debt
Nil
onal
Magnetic Resources - Company Overview
Gold exploration in a world class gold belt
Our Assets
The company has 261km2 of prospective exploration tenements in the Laverton region and 213km2 in the Leonora Region.
Our 100% owned tenements are within 10-15km of operating gold mines of Dacian and Goldfields.
Developments
Magnetic Resources have focused on key strengths utilising ground magnetics soil geochemistry and shallow seismic to discover and secure our projects.
A 2D shallow seismic survey and a passive seismic survey over a 30 sq. km area has revealed 8 thrusts that come near surface that trend NS and are 6km in length. These thrusts appear to control mineralised areas including HN9 and Lady Julie and other potential areas are being investigated along the remaining thrusts areas.
Extensive shallow exploration at HN5, HN6, HN9 and Lady Julie - 1552 RC holes for 107,147m averaging only 69m presenting tremendous upside at depth.
Upside expected from deeper drilling in early 2022 including targets generated from shallow seismic drilling, which has a large 4000m drilling programme being planned with hole depths between 200-400m length.
onal
