Magnetic Resources NL : Investor Presentation - January

01/17/2022
onal use only

Magnetic Resources

An exciting Gold Development play in the heart of Laverton, Western Australia

January 2022

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Magnetic Resources NL (MAU). This presentation is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any securities in MAU. This presentation has been made available for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, short form prospectus, profile statement or offer information statement. This presentation is not subject to the disclosure requirements affecting disclosure documents under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act.

onlyThis presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections regarding estimated, resources and reserves; planned production and operating costs profiles; planned capital requirements; and

planned strategies and corporate objectives. Such forward looking statements/projections are estimates for discussion purposes only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are beyond the control of Magnetic Resources NL. The forward-looking statements/projections are inherently uncertain and may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved.

Mag etic Resources NL does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of the projections and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements/projects based on new information, future events or otherwise except to the extent required by applicable laws. While the information contained in this presentation has been prepared in good faith,

either MAU or any of its directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors give any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, pini ns and conclusions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, none of MAU, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability whether direct or indirect, express or limited, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained in this presentation or for

any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this presentation.

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT

Information in this report that relates to Exploration is based on information reviewed or compiled by George Sakalidis BSc (Hons) who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. George useSakalidis is a director of Magnetic Resources NL.

He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. George Sakalidis consents to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears in this report.

ASX LISTING RULE 5.23

The company has reported information contained in prior ASX announcements and has cross referenced these announcements. The Company confirms that is not aware of any information or assumptions since the announcements were made that would likely materially change the content of these announcements.

This announcement references prior ASX announcements dated10/01/2022, 29/11/2021, 17/11/2021, 22/10/2021, 14/09/2021, 16/08/2021 08/07/2021, 23/06/2021, 3/06/2021, 29/04/2021 19/04/2021 15/02/2021 onal

12/02/2021, 8/02 2021, 11/01/2021, 01/12/2020, 16/11/2020,, 02/11/2020, 27/10/2020. 18/09/2020, 3/08/2020, 29/06/2020, 18/05/2020,5/05/2020, 9/03/2020, 27/02/2020, 20/02/2020, 5/2/2020, 23/1/2020, 17/1/2020, 28/11/2019

This presentation has been authorised for release by George Sakalidis

2

Why invest in Magnetic?

onlyTight capital structure, strong

share price

performance and long-term high net worth

useinvestors

s parates MAU from our peers

onal

The continuous

3km HN9, at

surface, shallow

dipping, gold lodes and recent seismic has shown the large depth potential along numerous major thrust zones at HN9 and Lady Julie

Enlarged area

Exciting multiple

thick intersections

now including

including 25m at

four separate

4.4g/t from 0m

areas at

and downdip

Laverton:

intersections of

HN9

88m at 1.3g/t from

Lady Julie 1&4

68m at Lady Julie.

Average depth of

and

drilling only 69m

Homeward

on all Projects

Bound South

providing scope

near Leonora.

for the depth

vector.

Elephant Country the region has lots of processing plants and existing processing facilities within trucking distance 10-35kms.

  1. & A potential with strong interest from a number of
    our producing
    neighbours.

3

Corporate Overview

ASX CODE

MAU

TOP SHAREHOLDERS

Chim Seng Oan

15.5%

Shares on issue

224

M

onlyuse

Hian Siang Chan

13.8%

Contributing shares on issue

20.4

M

Target Range and Alcock Super Fund

10.1%

Options

4.9

M

Fully Diluted Shares on Issue

249

M

Choon Kong Lim

7.2%

Current share price

$1.46

Top 20

77.3%

Market capitalisation

$350M

Cash on Hand (10 January 2022)

$5.2M

Debt

Nil

onal

4

S urce: IRESS 7 August 2020

Magnetic Resources - Company Overview

Gold exploration in a world class gold belt

Our Assets

onlyThe company has 261km2 of prospective exploration tenements in the Laverton region and 213km2 in the Leonora Region.

Our 100% owned tenements are within 10-15km of operating gold mines of Dacian and Goldfields.

Developments

Magnetic Resources have focused on key strengths utilising ground magnetics soil geochemistry and shallow seismic to discover and secure our projects.

useA 2D shallow seismic survey and a passive seismic survey over a 30 sq. km area has revealed 8 thrusts that come near surface that trend NS and are 6km in length. These thrusts appear to control mineralised areas including HN9 and Lady Julie and other potential areas are being investigated along the remaining thrusts areas.

Extensive shallow exploration at HN5, HN6, HN9 and Lady Julie - 1552 RC holes for 107,147m averaging only 69m presenting tremendous upside at depth.

Upside expected from deeper drilling in early 2022 including targets generated from shallow seismic drilling, which has a large 4000m drilling programme being pl nned with hole depths between 200-400m length.

onal

5

