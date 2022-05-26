Magnetite Mines : Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
MAGNETITE MINES LIMITED
ABN
34 108 102 432
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
James McKerlie
Date of last notice
12 January 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd holds the
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
securities, James McKerlie owns 100% of
(including r g stered holder)
the shares in Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd.
Date of change
20 May 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd
2,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
MGT
Number acquired
Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd
650,000
listed options MGTOE expiring
Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd
1,300,000 fully paid ordinary shares
20/05/2023 @ $0.05 per share
Number disposed
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
valuation
$32,500
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
Value/Considerat on
No. of securities held after change
Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd
650,000
listed options MGTOE expiring
Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd
3,800,000 fully paid ordinary shares
20/05/2023 @ $0.05 per share
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
Issue of securities under a rights issue
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
Nature of change
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
(if issued securities)
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Not applicable
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Note:
Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details
Not applicable
and an estimated valuation
Not applicable
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
Not applicable
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
Not applicable
this provided?
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
MAGNETITE MINES LIMITED
ABN
34 108 102 432
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mark Richard Eames
Date of last notice
15 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
(including r g stered holder)
Relevant interest arise by virtue of the power to
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
control the voting rights attached to the
interest.
securities of the entities.
Date of change
20 May 2022
No. of se urities held prior to change
Mark Richard Eames
40,098,262
fully paid ordinary shares
10,000,000
unquoted options MGTOD expiring
Eames Family Account
15/12/2025 @ $0.02 per share
Eames Family Account
15,000,000
unquoted options MGTAK expiring
13/12/2024 @ $0.0369 per share
Class
MGT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
Mark Richard Eames
4,609,826
listed options MGTOE expiring
Mark Richard Eames
9,219,652
fully paid ordinary shares
20/05/2023 @ $0.05 per share
Number disposed
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
$230,491.30
Value/Considerat on
valuation
No. of se urities held after change
Mark Richard Eames
10,000,000
unquoted options MGTOD expiring
Eames Family Account
49,317,914
fully paid ordinary shares
15/12/2025 @ $0.02 per share
Eames Family Account
15,000,000
13/12/2024 @ $0.0369 per share
Mark Richard Eames
unquoted options MGTAK expiring
4,609,826
20/05/2023 @ $0.05 per share
listed options MGTOE expiring
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
Issue of securities under a rights issue
Nature of change
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
(if issued securities)
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Not applicable
Interest acquired
