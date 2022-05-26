Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Magnetite Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGT   AU000000MGT5

MAGNETITE MINES LIMITED

(MGT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/26 02:10:03 am EDT
0.0270 AUD   +12.50%
02:39aMAGNETITE MINES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/19MAGNETITE MINES : Application for quotation of securities - MGT
PU
04/26MAGNETITE MINES : Third Quarter Activities & Cashflow Reports
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magnetite Mines : Change of Director's Interest Notice

05/26/2022 | 02:39am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

MAGNETITE MINES LIMITED

ABN

34 108 102 432

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

James McKerlie

Date of last notice

12 January 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd holds the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

securities, James McKerlie owns 100% of

(including r g stered holder)

the shares in Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd.

Date of change

20 May 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd

2,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

MGT

Number acquired

Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd

650,000

listed options MGTOE expiring

Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd

1,300,000 fully paid ordinary shares

20/05/2023 @ $0.05 per share

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

valuation

$32,500

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Value/Considerat on

No. of securities held after change

Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd

650,000

listed options MGTOE expiring

Sir James Fiscal Pty Ltd

3,800,000 fully paid ordinary shares

20/05/2023 @ $0.05 per share

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

Issue of securities under a rights issue

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Nature of change

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Not applicable

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details

Not applicable

and an estimated valuation

Not applicable

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

Not applicable

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

Not applicable

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

MAGNETITE MINES LIMITED

ABN

34 108 102 432

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Richard Eames

Date of last notice

15 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including r g stered holder)

Relevant interest arise by virtue of the power to

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

control the voting rights attached to the

interest.

securities of the entities.

Date of change

20 May 2022

No. of se urities held prior to change

Mark Richard Eames

40,098,262

fully paid ordinary shares

10,000,000

unquoted options MGTOD expiring

Eames Family Account

15/12/2025 @ $0.02 per share

Eames Family Account

15,000,000

unquoted options MGTAK expiring

13/12/2024 @ $0.0369 per share

Class

MGT

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Mark Richard Eames

4,609,826

listed options MGTOE expiring

Mark Richard Eames

9,219,652

fully paid ordinary shares

20/05/2023 @ $0.05 per share

Number disposed

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

$230,491.30

Value/Considerat on

valuation

No. of se urities held after change

Mark Richard Eames

10,000,000

unquoted options MGTOD expiring

Eames Family Account

49,317,914

fully paid ordinary shares

15/12/2025 @ $0.02 per share

Eames Family Account

15,000,000

13/12/2024 @ $0.0369 per share

Mark Richard Eames

unquoted options MGTAK expiring

4,609,826

20/05/2023 @ $0.05 per share

listed options MGTOE expiring

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Issue of securities under a rights issue

Nature of change

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Not applicable

Interest acquired

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magnetite Mines Limited published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:38:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,73 M -1,23 M -1,23 M
Net cash 2021 14,6 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,0 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart MAGNETITE MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magnetite Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNETITE MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Weir Chief Executive Officer
Mark Richard Eames Chairman
Malcolm Roger Joseph Randall Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Schubert Non-Executive Director
James David McKerlie Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNETITE MINES LIMITED-7.37%64
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.18%171 019
RIO TINTO PLC15.41%115 562
GLENCORE PLC38.90%84 873
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.83%55 094
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)57.45%38 516