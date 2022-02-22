Log in
    MNS   AU000000MNS3

MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(MNS)
Magnis Energy Technologies : 121 - EMEA Conference Presentation

02/22/2022
ersonal use only

C O R P O R A T E P R E S E N T A T I O N

ASX:MNS | OTC: MNSEF | FSE:U1P

The summary information contained herein has been provided by Magnis Energy Technologies ("Magnis Energy Technologies" or the only"Company").

No representation, expressed or implied, or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein is made by any party and nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future.

In all cases, recipients should conduct their own investigation and analysis of Magnis Energy Technologies . The information is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The contents of this presentation are confidential and must not be copied, published, reproduced, distributed in whole or in part to others at any time by recipients. This presentation is being provided to recipients on the basis that they keep confidential any information contained herein or otherwise made available, whether oral or in writing, in connection with the Company.

useothers, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities and feasibility studies; assumptions in economic valuations

All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, which address future production, reserve or resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among

which prove to be inaccurate; possible variations of ore grade recovery or rates; climatic conditions; political instability; insurrection or war; arbitrary decisions by governmental authorities; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities.

To the extent permitted by law, the Company accepts no responsibility or liability for any losses or damages of any kind arising out of the use of any information contained in this presentation. Recipients should make their own enquiries in relation to any investment decisions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is current as at the date of this presentation and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

ersonal

2

ersonal use only

A vertically integrated global player in the lithium-ion battery value chain of electric vehicles and clean energy storage

OUR VISION

OUR VISION

ASX:MNS | OTC: MNSEF | FSE:U1P

3

Global Projects

ersonal use only

  • Current capacity for 1.8GWh of production
  • IP exclusivity in the US with Li ion technology partner, C4V
  • Future plans for 38GWh capacity
  • Patented Cathode and Anode Technologies
  • Technology and Manufacturing supply chain solutions provider for gigafactories around the world
  • High quality graphite project, including jumbo and super jumbo flakes
  • Low cost producer of Natural Flake Graphite
  • Feasibility study completed in 2020
  • Future plans for 18GWh capacity

ASX:MNS | OTC: MNSEF | FSE:U1P

4

Company Verticals

ersonal use only

ASX:MNS | OTC: MNSEF | FSE:U1P

5

Disclaimer

Magnis Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
