  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Magnis Energy Technologies Limited
  News
  Summary
    MNS   AU000000MNS3

MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(MNS)
Magnis Energy Technologies : Cancel - Application for quotation of securities - MNS

11/24/2021 | 01:10am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Cancellation Summary

Entity name

MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Announcement Type

Cancellation of previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 24, 2021

Reason for the cancellation

Cancelled at ASX request due to incorrect detail. The number of securities and conversion prices will not change in the replacement form.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

26115111763

1.3

ASX issuer code

MNS

1.4 The announcement is

Cancellation of previous announcement

1.4c Reason for cancellation of previous announcement

Cancelled at ASX request due to incorrect detail. The number of securities and conversion prices will not change in the replacement form.

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this cancellation

19/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

24-May-2021 09:39

New - Proposed issue of Securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MNS

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

84,993,097 remaining to be exercised subject to the terms of the options - exercise price $0.50, exercisable before 26 May 2023.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

MNS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

19/11/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

0

0.00 %

1,001 - 5,000

0

0.00 %

5,001 - 10,000

0

0.00 %

10,001 - 100,000

0

0.00 %

100,001 and over

2

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,421,429

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.50000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magnis Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
01:10aMAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Cancel - Application for quotation of securities - MNS
PU
11/22MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ( : MNS) US Trading in Magnis Shares to Begin Tonight
AQ
11/21MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
11/18MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - MNS
PU
11/18MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ( : MNS) Board Resignation and Management Appointment
AQ
11/17Magnis Energy Technologies Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
11/17MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ( : MNS) NY Battery Plant Update - Australian Consul Ge..
AQ
11/17MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - MNS
PU
11/16MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ( : MNS) Response to Media Article
AQ
11/11Application for quotation of securities - MNS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -11,3 M -8,17 M -8,17 M
Net cash 2021 7,43 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 580 M 419 M 418 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 670x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magnis Energy Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Robert Stewart Managing Director
Chaitanya Sharma Chief Executive Officer
William Michael Driscoll Chief Financial Officer
Frank Poullas Executive Chairman
Bill Shannon Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED200.00%419
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.47.12%55 420
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-10.95%44 831
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.124.82%19 685
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.65%10 565
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.43.38%5 458