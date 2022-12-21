Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Magnis Energy Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNS   AU000000MNS3

MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(MNS)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:22 2022-12-21 pm EST
0.3700 AUD   +1.37%
05:47pMagnis Energy Technologies Limited AAM Project Advances
AW
05:47pMagnis Energy Technologies Limited (asx : MNS) AAM Project Advances
AQ
12/18Magnis Energy Technologies Limited Appointment of Advisors to Nachu Project
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited AAM Project Advances

12/21/2022 | 05:47pm EST
Magnis AAM Project Advances

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jones Lang Lasalle, Americas, Inc ("JLL") as real estate adviser for its planned Active Anode Manufacturing facility in the US.

JLL will assist Magnis in identifying and securing a real estate solution for its planned AAM facility in the US that best meets the Company's long-term operational plans. JLL will also assist Magnis in selecting, negotiating, and documenting the transaction for the planned facility.

Additionally, the Company has placed orders for key long lead time equipment with leading supplier Hosokawa Alpine Aktiengesellschaft for its Active Anode Material Demonstration Plant. Working in conjunction with its battery technology partner C4V LLC, the demonstration plant will produce battery grade materials that will enable Magnis to provide samples to prospective customers as part of their qualification process.

Magnis CEO David Taylor commented: "We are very pleased to have engaged Jones Lang Lasalle to assist with the site selection process for our US active anode materials facility. There are multiple factors that need to be considered when identifying and securing a suitable site, and Jones Lang Lasalle demonstrated that they have the experience, technology, and resources to meet our needs.

The placement of key equipment orders for our demonstration plant is a major step forward, and we are now looking forward to working in collaboration with our technology partner C4V to advance the project into the delivery phase."

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of September 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.
About Hosokawa Alpine Aktiengesellschaft

Hosokawa Alpine is the leading international provider of particle processing products and systems for powder analysis. They have over 120 years of experience, innovation and continuous improvement resulting in perfection in size reduction technology made in Germany. Hosokawa Alpine supplies customers in the chemicals, pharmaceutical, food and feed, minerals and metals as well as the recycling industries with their tailor-made solutions that promise safety and reliability across the entire process chain.



About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited:

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.



Source:
Magnis Energy Technologies Limited



Contact:

Con Hoursalas
Group Communications Manager
con.hoursalas@magnis.com.au
Ph: +61 2 8397 9888
www.magnis.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,00  0,00  0,00 
Net income 2022 -40,8 M -27,4 M -27,4 M
Net Debt 2022 78,0 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 354 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 181 566 335 500 000x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magnis Energy Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Jurgen Behrens Chief Financial Officer
Frank Poullas Executive Chairman
Bill Shannon Chief Operating Officer
Mugunthan Siva Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-36.52%236
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-10.47%54 029
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-2.11%46 703
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%36 151
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-27.89%11 320
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.47%9 598