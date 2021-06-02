Log in
ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit

06/02/2021
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit 
02-Jun-2021 / 10:25 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, 
Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law.  The 
distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession 
any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such 
restriction.  Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any 
such jurisdiction. 
 
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe 
for, the securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in 
which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.  The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless 
registered under the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration 
requirements of the US Securities Act.  The offer and sale of the Securities referred to herein has not been and will 
not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. 
Subject to certain exceptions, the Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or 
Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.  There 
will be no public offer of the Securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere. 
 
Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. In member states of the European Economic Area 
("EEA") (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent and addressed 
to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation 
(Regulation 2017/1129/EU, as amended or superseded) («Qualified Investors»). In the United Kingdom this announcement is 
sent and distributed to and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters 
relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial 
Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, or (iii) 
to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and the Securities will only be available to, and any investment 
activity to which this announcement relates will only be engaged in with, such persons and it should not be relied on 
by anyone other than such persons. 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR INFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART 
OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA 
AND JAPAN. 
 
 
 
ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit 
 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (June 2, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, announces the assignment of the credit rating by ACRA Agency to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit. 
 
Please note that on June 2, 2021 ACRA (Analytical Credit Rating Agency (Joint Stock Company) assigned credit rating AA 
(RU) to the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit. 
 
The credit rating of the Company is based on its very strong operating profile, very large size, high profitability, 
and very strong liquidity. The rating is constrained by medium coverage, medium leverage, and medium cash flow. 
 
                Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified         Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified 
                exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the          exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the 
Type of         BO-002P-04 series with obligatory centralized        BO-001P-05 series with obligatory centralized 
securities:     accounting of rights, placed under the Program of    accounting of rights, placed under the Program of 
                the exchange-traded bonds of 002P series with the    the exchange-traded bonds with the identification 
                identification number of 4-60525-P-002P-02E as of    number of 4-60525-P-001P-02E as of 23.10.2015, 
                27.07.2016, ISIN RU000A1036H9                        ISIN RU000A1036M9 
Registration 
number assigned 
to the issue    4B02-04-60525-P-002P as of 27.05.2021                4B02-05-60525-P-001P as of 27.05.2021 
and the date of 
assignment:

The information on the rating assignment methodology by ACRA Agency under the national scale for the Russian Federation is available on the website https://www.acra-ratings.ru/criteria/381

Other information on the rating is available on the website: https://www.acra-ratings.com/press-releases/255 

 
 
 
              For further information, please contact: 
 
 
              Dina Chistyak 
              Director for Investor Relations 
              dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
              Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
              Media Inquiries                    Twitter 
              press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR 
 
 
              Note to editors 
 
              Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
              headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
              distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
              in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
              In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
              and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
              and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
              of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   108835 
EQS News ID:    1203396 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203396&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

