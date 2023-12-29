PJSC Magnit is one of the Russian leaders of retailing. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution (97.4%); - wholesale distribution (2.6%). As of the end of 2021, the group had a network of 26,077 outlets, under the Magnit name, located in Russia and broken down primarily between convenience stores (16,190), cosmetics stores (6,966) and hypermarkets (470). All sales are in Russia.