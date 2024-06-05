Striving to excel for customers is what we do. Magnit tests new CVPs*to help the customer feel our care and enjoy their shopping experience. We develop a multiformat business model, aiming to get closer to customers by adopting a tailored approach to assortment management.

In 2023, we opened about 2,000 bakeries in convenience stores across all 67 regions where we operate, offering customers freshly baked treats to elevate their daily shopping experience

We have expanded the sales geography of our ready-to-eat meals, with the M Kitchen private label items now available at 4,000 convenience stores all across Russia. We carefully select suppliers from among local manufacturers and rely on unique recipes and cooking techniques.

Everything you need, close at hand - that's the essence of our convenience stores' updated CVP

In 2023, we started updating the DIXY convenience store concept, with the selling space rearranged and the exterior redesigned. DIXY's new CVP focuses more on ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and on-the-go options, healthy, gluten-free, and lactose-free foods. The format will also strengthen its offering of local and farm products, along with private labels.

We developed a new concept for Magnit convenience stores, our key format. It entails a greater focus on fresh and ultra-fresh products, fresh vegetables and fruit, ready-to-eat meals, locally sourced goods, an expanded range of private labels, as well as additional services such as cafes and delivery areas. The updates will also extend to store interiors, layouts, and exterior design.