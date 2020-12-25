Public Joint Stock Magnit : Magnit Announces EGM Results

Press Release | Krasnodar | December 25, 2020

Magnit Announces EGM Results

Krasnodar, Russia (December 25, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

On December 24, 2020 the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) approved the dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 24,999,874,495.05, or RUB 245.31 per one ordinary share following the results of the 9 months of 2020 reporting year.

January 8, 2021 has been set as the dividend record date.

The deadline for dividend payment to nominee holders - January 22, 2021; the deadline for dividend payment to other persons registered in the issuer's register of shareholders - February 12, 2021.

The EGM also approved the Charter of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition and the Regulations on the collegial executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition.

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

