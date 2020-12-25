Log in
MAGNIT

MAGNIT

(MGNT)
Public Joint Stock Magnit : Magnit Announces EGM Results

12/25/2020 | 08:41am EST
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit Announces EGM Results

25-Dec-2020 / 16:40 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | December 25, 2020

 

Magnit Announces EGM Results

 

Krasnodar, Russia (December 25, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

On December 24, 2020 the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) approved the dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 24,999,874,495.05, or RUB 245.31 per one ordinary share following the results of the 9 months of 2020 reporting year.

January 8, 2021 has been set as the dividend record date.

The deadline for dividend payment to nominee holders - January 22, 2021; the deadline for dividend payment to other persons registered in the issuer's register of shareholders - February 12, 2021.

The EGM also approved the Charter of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition and the Regulations on the collegial executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition.

 

For further information on the resolutions adopted by the AGM and the AGM poll results, please follow the link below:

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 

ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 90383
EQS News ID: 1157473

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2020
