Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Magnit    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT

(MGNT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnit : Magnit Leases Pool of Former Intertorg Stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:05am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit Leases Pool of Former Intertorg Stores

21-Oct-2020 / 11:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press-Release | Krasnodar | October 21, 2020

 

Magnit Leases Pool of Former Intertorg Stores

Krasnodar, Russia (October 21, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, has signed long-term lease agreements for 77 retail facilities previously occupied by stores operated by TD Intertorg under the Family and Spar brands.

All stores leased by the Company are located in the Northwestern Federal District. Most of them (75) are in Saint Petersburg and Leningrad region, one is in Veliky Novgorod, and another one is in the Republic of Karelia. Their total area is more than 42,000 sq. m, while the selling space exceeds 31,000 sq. m. As a result, Magnit's selling space in the region increased by almost 4% compared to the end of 2019. The lease agreements are concluded for a period of 7 to 10 years.

The Company has already used the leased space to open 61 Magnit convenience stores and 15 Magnit Cosmetic stores. In addition to that, in the nearest future, Magnit will open one Magnit Family supermarket and one more convenience store. At the end of the 3rd quarter of 2020, Magnit had in total 916 stores in Saint Petersburg and Leningrad region.

Saint Petersburg is a metropolis with the most developed retail market in Russia and the country's leader in terms of penetration of modern food retail formats. At the same time, the share of Magnit in this region has been historically not high. The lease of former Intertorg stores will support the Company's development in Saint Petersburg and Leningrad region, where The Company sees significant potential for business growth.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have reinforced the Company's position in the region, primarily in the convenience format. We have managed to secure several dozen attractive locations across the Northern Capital and the region, which are well suited to our development strategy in terms of their size and layout. The Northwestern region and Saint Petersburg in particular represent one of the priority areas for the development of our chain. Since the beginning of the year, LFL sales of Magnit stores in the region show the highest growth rate-more than 10%. We are happy to see a keen customer response to our new value proposition. It is worth noting that we are replacing existing stores, which allows us to quickly pick up the already developed traffic in these high-quality locations. Another important factor is the growing density of our retail network in the region, which has a positive impact on logistics costs when planning routes,"-commented Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

Note to editors:

 

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,894 stores (14,581 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,841 drogerie stores) in 3,710 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 86264
EQS News ID: 1142115

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142115&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAGNIT
04:05aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Leases Pool of Former Intertorg Stores
EQ
10/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Opens Metropolitan Convenience Store
EQ
10/12PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit and Delivery Club Launch Express Delivery fro..
EQ
10/05MAGNIT PJSC : Magnit joins the UN Global Compact and affirms 'Retail with Purpos..
EQ
10/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Per..
EQ
10/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
EQ
10/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Opens New Distribution Center in Novosibirsk
EQ
09/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons ..
EQ
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons ..
EQ
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit expands discounter pilot
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 575 M - -
Net income 2020 324 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 7,27%
Capitalization 6 194 M 6 177 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 308 432
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart MAGNIT
Duration : Period :
Magnit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 71,75 $
Last Close Price 63,50 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, CEO, Director & Commercial Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Dmitry Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Director-Controller
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Non-Executive Director
Timothy Demchenko Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT43.12%6 177
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.24%34 786
SYSCO CORPORATION-24.50%32 877
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.86%31 083
TESCO PLC-16.14%26 997
KROGER14.97%25 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group