Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Magnit    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT

(MGNT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnit : Magnit Opens Metropolitan Convenience Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:05am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit Opens Metropolitan Convenience Store

15-Oct-2020 / 12:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press-Release | Moscow | October 15, 2020

 

Magnit Opens Metropolitan Convenience Store

The 665-square-meter store with a café opened its doors in Moscow at 45 Saltykovskaya Street. The Company updated the store to cater to the needs of metropolitan residents, completely reworking the interior and optimizing the assortment while also making the overall ambiance more emotionally charged and digitalizing every aspect of the store itself.

Moscow, Russia (October 15, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announce the opening of the metropolitan convenience store. Historically, Magnit Convenience stores in large cities were very similar to those in smaller localities. At the same time, customer preferences in metropolitan areas are distinguished by a number of important characteristics. Magnit continues to break its formats down into clusters based on customer trends prevalent in different localities, and has now opened a metropolitan store that was designed based on the look-and-feel approach and focuses on ambiance, useful services, and digital solutions while maintaining attractive prices. For improved customer convenience, the same building also houses a Magnit Pharmacy. The Company plans to use the elements of the metropolitan store concept in different combinations in other localities in the future.

The updated Magnit store boasts an assortment of around 6,000 SKUs, with particular focus on the Fresh and Ultra-Fresh categories, which occupy 35% of the sales area: fruits, vegetables, dairy, and fresh bakery products. The assortment was expanded with Magnit Freshness and other private labels, such as the Company's own products and local offerings, including farm products. In addition to traditional articles, the assortment was further extended with exotic fruits, berries, culinary products, and cross-category offers. The range of dietary products and products for balanced diet was broadened as well. The number of items in the middle and middle+ price segments was increased across the entire assortment. Magnit also highlighted its selection of wines, picked to satisfy the tastes of the capital's residents.

The store has its own bakery and a professional coffee machine. Customers may stop for a bite in the 11-seat café with free Wi-Fi. The assortment of eat-and-go products includes 100 SKUs such as bakery products, combo sets, and fresh juices.

The store space area is arranged with due consideration of the purposes a customer might have when visiting the store, and provides for three different customer paths. For example, a customer wishing to stock up on products for the entire family can easily make their way through all products categories. The second path was created for novelty enthusiasts: its passes interesting propositions in the Fresh category, coffee, confections, ready-to-eat meals, and ends at self-service checkouts. The third path will suit active gadget users who want to spend less time shopping and usually make fairly small purchases. It includes the most attractive propositions in the fruits and vegetables area, as well as dairy and bakery products and drinks.

The store was outfitted with upgraded equipment and utilizes a variety of digital solutions in order to help customers shop, reduce time for purchases, and optimize routine processes for the store personnel. The new store is also the first to have dual-mode checkouts that can work both as self-service terminals and as standard cashier-operated checkouts. This will help the store avoid the queues and enable it to change the mode of operation depending on traffic intensity. LED screens in the sales area transmit useful content; there are also media shelves that make the contact with customers more interactive. The store is fully equipped with bicolor electronic price tags that allow updating product information faster and save time for the staff. Customers may use price checkers and customer displays at checkouts, test the face-recognition-based payment technology, or scan goods using the MobiScan solution and pay for them at self-service checkouts.

The store design and zoning have been updated with the use of comfortable colors. Decorative elements are made of cardboard and plywood instead of plastic. The principles of Magnit's sustainable development strategy were also taken into account when creating the new concept: for example, the Company installed reverse vending machines (special kiosks to collect used plastic packaging), as well as separate stations for collection of plastic caps and batteries.

"Large cities are characterized by their own distinctive consumer behavior patterns. There is now a surging demand for fresh products and healthy nutrition; customers are trying to save time, and look not only at the price and quality of products, but also at emotions they get during shopping. It's important for us to be aligned with the preferences of metropolitan residents, and that's exactly why we've established a separate store cluster to cater to their needs, which offers a wide variety of options in one place. We'll study the customer feedback, identify areas that require improvement, and will use different elements of this new store concept in our development and remodeling program,"-said Ruslan Ismailov, Magnit's Deputy CEO and Director for Retail Chain Management.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

 

Media Inquiries

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

 

 

Note to editors:

 

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,894 stores (14,581 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,841 drogerie stores) in 3,710 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 85972
EQS News ID: 1141094

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1141094&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAGNIT
05:05aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Opens Metropolitan Convenience Store
EQ
10/12PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit and Delivery Club Launch Express Delivery fro..
EQ
10/05MAGNIT PJSC : Magnit joins the UN Global Compact and affirms 'Retail with Purpos..
EQ
10/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Per..
EQ
10/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
EQ
10/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Opens New Distribution Center in Novosibirsk
EQ
09/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons ..
EQ
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons ..
EQ
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit expands discounter pilot
EQ
09/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit opens e-pharmacy
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 580 M - -
Net income 2020 324 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 7,30%
Capitalization 6 166 M - -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 308 432
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart MAGNIT
Duration : Period :
Magnit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 71,74 $
Last Close Price 63,21 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, CEO, Director & Commercial Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Dmitry Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Director-Controller
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Non-Executive Director
Timothy Demchenko Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT41.17%6 222
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED6.47%35 067
SYSCO CORPORATION-21.79%34 058
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.10%30 677
TESCO PLC-13.21%27 979
KROGER16.73%26 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group