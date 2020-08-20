Log in
MAGNIT

(MGNT)
Public Joint Stock Magnit : Magnit announces 16.0% revenue growth and EBITDA margin of 7.0% in 1H 2020

08/20/2020 | 03:05am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces 16.0% revenue growth and EBITDA margin of 7.0% in 1H 2020

20-Aug-2020 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Magnit announces 16.0% revenue growth and EBITDA margin of 7.0% in 1H 2020

Krasnodar, Russia (20 August, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces its reviewed 1H 2020 financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Key operating and financial highlights for 1H 2020:

  • Total revenue increased by 16.0% y-o-y to RUB 763.4 billion;
  • Net retail sales reached RUB 744.0 billion representing 15.7% y-o-y growth;
  • LFL[1] sales growth stood at 7.5%[2] on 13.9% average ticket growth and 5.6% traffic decline, excluding leap year effect in February;
  • The Company opened 498 stores[3] on gross basis (239 convenience stores, 258 drogeries and 1 supermarket). As a result of the ongoing efficiency improvement campaign and closure of 329 stores (280 convenience stores, 47 drogeries and 2 supermarkets), net store addition stood at 169, thus bringing the total store base as of June 30, 2020 to 20,894 stores;
  • Addition of selling space amounted to 52 thousand sq. m., bringing total selling space to 7,290 thousand sq. m. (5.1% y-o-y growth);
  • The Company redesigned 307 stores across all formats. As of June 30, 2020 the share of refurbished and new stores reached 71% of convenience stores, 24% of supermarkets and 54% of drogeries;
  • Gross Profit stood at RUB 179.5 billion with a margin of 23.5% (down 9 bps y-o-y) driven by a combination of investments into loyalty card and slightly higher y-o-y promo share almost fully compensated by lower shrinkage, better commercial terms, improved transportation costs, favourable format mix and first improvements of promo margin and its coverage by suppliers;
  • Cash SG&A[4] expenses as percentage of sales improved by 69 bps to 17.5% on positive operating leverage, increased personnel productivity, more efficient marketing and lower rent expenses;
  • EBITDA increased by 23.6% to RUB 53.2 billion with margin of 7.0% - an improvement of 43 bps y-o-y driven by gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses;
  • Net income increased by 77.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 17.0 billion. Net income margin increased by 78 bps y-o-y to 2.2%;
  • As of 30 June 2020, Net Debt was RUB 187.4 billion. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was 2.0x.

Events after the reported period:

  • Magnit paid dividends for FY 2019 in the amount of c. RUB 16 billion or RUB 157 per one ordinary share bringing the total dividend payment to RUB 31 billion (RUB 304 per ordinary share) in line with the previous year;
  • Dmitry Ivanov has been appointed acting CFO of JSC "Tander" effective from July 15, 2020;
  • The Company started piloting discounter concept with the first three stores under the new format opened in the regions;
  • Magnit reached an agreement to acquire long-term leasehold rights for the 89 stores currently operating under Evroros, Yablochko, and Tvoy brands in Murmansk and Murmansk region;
  • Vladimir Sorokin, Chief Commercial Officer, resigned effective from August 28, 2020. The Company decided to restructure commercial department, including launch of a dedicated commercial procurement unit.

 

Financial results for 1H 2020

 

IAS 17

IFRS 16

million RUB

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

Total revenue

 763,361  

 657,917  

16.0%

 763,361  

 657,917  

16.0%

Retail

 743,959  

 643,012  

15.7%

 743,959  

 643,012  

15.7%

Wholesale

 19,403  

 14,905  

30.2%

 19,403  

 14,905  

30.2%

Gross Profit

 179,522  

 155,323  

15.6%

 179,522  

 155,323  

15.6%

Gross Margin, %

23.5%

23.6%

-9 bps

23.5%

23.6%

-9 bps

EBITDA pre LTI[5]

 53,570  

 44,018  

21.7%

 87,240  

 75,070  

16.2%

EBITDA Margin pre LTI, %

7.0%

6.7%

33 bps

11.4%

11.4%

2 bps

EBITDA

 53,220  

 43,043  

23.6%

 86,891  

 74,095  

17.3%

EBITDA Margin, %

7.0%

6.5%

43 bps

11.4%

11.3%

12 bps

EBIT

 30,137  

 19,773  

52.4%

 41,803  

 28,618  

46.1%

EBIT Margin, %

3.9%

3.0%

94 bps

5.5%

4.3%

113 bps

Profit before tax

 22,039  

 12,972  

69.9%

 17,948  

 5,707  

214.5%

Taxes

-4,995  

-3,388  

47.4%

-4,177  

-1,935  

115.9%

Net Income

 17,044  

 9,584  

77.8%

 13,771  

 3,772  

265.1%

Net Income Margin, %

2.2%

1.5%

78 bps

1.8%

0.6%

123 bps

Total revenue in 1H 2020 grew by 16.0% y-o-y and stood at RUB 763.4 billion.

Net retail sales increased 15.7% y-o-y and reached RUB 744.0 billion driven by LFL sales growth of 7.5% and selling space growth of 5.1%. Starting from January 2020 net retail sales growth continues outpacing selling space growth on strong LFL results leading to higher sales densities. Sales density of the Company continued to accelerate across all formats and in 2Q 2020 increased by 1.7% q-o-q.

Wholesale revenue in 1H 2020 increased by 30.2% up to RUB 19.4 billion primarily driven by improvements of wholesale operations including expanded assortment and increased customers base which more than offset a decline in demand by HORECA related to pandemic environment and changes in regulation of tobacco sales. Share of wholesale segment increased from 2.3% in 1H 2019 to 2.5% in 1H 2020.

Gross Profit in 1H 2020 increased by 15.6% y-o-y and stood at RUB 179.5 billion with a margin of 23.5%. Gross profit margin decreased by 9 bps y-o-y driven by a combination of investments into loyalty card and slightly higher y-o-y promo share almost fully compensated by lower shrinkage, better commercial terms, improved transportation costs, favourable format mix and first improvements of promo margin and its coverage by suppliers.

Magnit cross-format loyalty program continued to gain popularity among customers. About 59 million cards have been issued since the start of the pilot in March 2019 with the number of active users exceeding 34 million. Company-wide, the share of tickets with the use of the loyalty card was 49% with penetration in sales reaching 66%. The impact on the gross margin coming from investments into loyalty program in 1H 2020 was 64 bps.

Shrinkage as a % of sales decreased by 57 bps y-o-y driven by ongoing optimization of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers and other initiatives launched in 2019 despite growing share of fresh assortment and overall improvement of on-shelf availability.

Transportation expenses as a % of sales decreased by 9 bps on route optimization, higher utilization of trucks and other efficiency gains leading to a reduction of cost per kilometer by 7.7% y-o-y. At the same time service level and availability of stock on the shelves continued to demonstrate positive dynamics compared to last year.

In 1H 2020 Magnit had a positive base effect driven by one-off costs related to the accident at Voronezh Distribution Center in May 2019 in the amount of RUB 1.0 billion.

 

IAS 17

IFRS 16

million RUB

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

Payroll and related taxes

 69,128  

 59,339  

16.5%

 69,128  

 59,339  

16.5%

as a % of Sales

9.1%

9.0%

4 bps

9.1%

9.0%

4 bps

Rent

 33,636  

 30,674  

9.7%

 896  

 221  

306.4%

as a % of Sales

4.4%

4.7%

-26 bps

0.1%

0.0%

8 bps

Depreciation & amortization

 23,083  

 23,270  

-0.8%

 45,088  

 45,477  

-0.9%

as a % of Sales

3.0%

3.5%

-51 bps

5.9%

6.9%

-101 bps

Utilities

 13,853  

 12,124  

14.3%

 13,853  

 12,124  

14.3%

as a % of Sales

1.8%

1.8%

-3 bps

1.8%

1.8%

-3 bps

Advertising

 2,316  

 4,127  

-43.9%

 2,316  

 4,127  

-43.9%

as a % of Sales

0.3%

0.6%

-32 bps

0.3%

0.6%

-32 bps

Other expenses

 4,217  

 4,140  

1.8%

 4,217  

 4,140  

1.8%

as a % of Sales

0.6%

0.6%

-8 bps

0.6%

0.6%

-8 bps

Bank services

 3,653  

 3,178  

15.0%

 3,653  

 3,178  

15.0%

as a % of Sales

0.5%

0.5%

0 bps

0.5%

0.5%

0 bps

Repair and maintenance

 2,895  

 2,455  

18.0%

 2,895  

 2,455  

18.0%

as a % of Sales

0.4%

0.4%

1 bps

0.4%

0.4%

1 bps

Taxes, other than income tax

 1,579  

 1,672  

-5.6%

 1,579  

 1,672  

-5.6%

as a % of Sales

0.2%

0.3%

-5 bps

0.2%

0.3%

-5 bps

Packaging and raw materials

 1,966  

 1,672  

17.6%

 1,966  

 1,672  

17.6%

as a % of Sales

0.3%

0.3%

0 bps

0.3%

0.3%

0 bps

Total SG&A

 156,327  

 142,650  

9.6%

 145,592  

 134,404  

8.3%

as a % of Sales

20.5%

21.7%

-120 bps

19.1%

20.4%

-136 bps

Cash SG&A (excl D&A)

 133,244  

 119,380  

11.6%

 100,504  

 88,926  

13.0%

as a % of Sales

17.5%

18.1%

-69 bps

13.2%

13.5%

-35 bps

SG&A costs demonstrated solid improvement by 1.2 p.p. to 20.5%.

Cash SG&A expenses as percentage of sales improved by 69 bps to 17.5% on positive operating leverage, increased personnel productivity, more efficient marketing and lower rent expenses.

Personnel costs as a % of sales marginally increased by 4 bps y-o-y to 9.1% reflecting one-off COVID-related expenses offsetting efficiency improvements. In April the Company made increased payments to existing frontline personnel related to extra working hours and additional hiring to cover high demand in March partially compensated by increased productivity and lower staff turnover. Productivity of in-store personnel increased by 6% y-o-y driven by accelerating sales growth and continuous automation of key business processes. Staff turnover decreased across all regions to record lows driven by improved working conditions of in-store personnel including selective increase of compensation as well as higher retention rate.

Rent expenses as a % of sales decreased by 26 bps y-o-y to 4.4% driven by higher sales density, improvements of lease terms with landlords and lower store openings despite growing share of leased selling space to 77.4% in 1H 2020 vs 76.3% a year ago.

Despite slightly higher promo share y-o-y and additional costs related to loyalty program, marketing and advertising expenses as a % of sales reduced by 32 bps y-o-y thanks to more efficient tactics and tools of promo campaigns.

Other lines including utilities, packaging and raw materials,  and other operating expenses[6] as a % of sales remained under strict control and decreased y-o-y by 15 bps supported by ongoing optimization initiatives and positive impact of operating leverage.

Total costs incurred as a result of the Company's response to COVID-19 in 1H 2020 amounted to approximately RUB 2.5 billion and included additional payments to frontline personnel, increased frequency of cleaning and other safety measures.

As a result, reported EBITDA was RUB 53.2 billion with 7.0% margin having improved by 43 bps y-o-y driven by gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses. EBITDA pre-LTI was 7.0% - in-line with reported EBITDA due to partial release of accruals made last year in order to align with LTI threshold achievement.

Depreciation & amortization as a % of sales reduced by 51 bps y-o-y in 1H 2020 to 3.0% driven by operating leverage, slower expansion (169 net openings in 1H 2020 vs 1,536 stores opened last year) and redesign program (307 refurbishments in 1H 2020 vs 1,465 redesigns made last year).

 

 

 

IAS 17

IFRS 16

million RUB

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

Operating profit

 30,137  

 19,773  

52.4%

 41,803  

 28,618  

46.1%

Net finance cost

-7,274  

-7,442  

-2.3%

-22,935  

-23,551  

-2.6%

FX gain / (loss)

-824  

 641  

-228.6%

-920  

 641  

-243.6%

Profit before tax

 22,039  

 12,972  

69.9%

 17,948  

 5,707  

214.5%

Income tax

-4,995  

-3,388  

47.4%

-4,177  

-1,935  

115.9%

Net Income

 17,044  

 9,584  

77.8%

 13,771  

 3,772  

265.1%

Net Income Margin, %

2.2%

1.5%

78 bps

1.8%

0.6%

123 bps

As a result, operating profit in 1H 2020 stood at RUB 30.1 billion or 52.4% higher than a year ago.

Net finance costs as % of sales improved by 18 bps y-o-y and stood at RUB 7.3 billion. Finance expenses decreased by 16 bps and remained flat y-o-y at RUB 7.6 billion as higher average amount of borrowings was fully offset by lower cost of debt (6.3% as of end of 1H 2020 compared to 7.7% as of end of 1H 2019). Income from investing activities doubled y-o-y and reached RUB 331 million due to higher average amount of cash on bank accounts during the reported period.

In the reported period the Company had FX loss in the amount of RUB 0.8 billion related to direct import operations.

Income tax in 1H 2020 was RUB 5.0 billion with effective tax rate of 22.7%.

As a result, Net Income in 1H 2020 increased by 77.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 17.0 billion. Net income margin improved by 78 bps y-o-y to 2.2%.

 

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Financial Position Highlights as of 30.06.2020 (IFRS 16)

million RUB

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Non-current assets

 680,090  

 697,347  

Inventories

 219,236  

 218,874  

Cash and cash equivalents

 21,149  

 8,901  

Other current assets

 15,801  

 23,568  

Assets

 936,276  

 948,689  

 

 

 

Equity

 187,302  

 188,533  

Long-term borrowings

 117,389  

 119,632  

Other long-term liabilities

 332,201  

 340,125  

Trade and other payables

 117,609  

 161,631  

Short-term borrowings and short-term portion of long-term borrowings

 91,204  

 64,578  

Other short-term liabilities

 90,572  

 74,189  

Equity and liabilities

 936,276  

 948,689  

       

Despite 16.0% sales growth in 1H 2020, ongoing improvement of on-shelf availability, increased share of drogerie format to 8.4% of net retail sales, supplier inflation and stock-up activities to cover increased demand in March-April 2020, inventories remained almost flat vs December 31, 2019 and stood at RUB 219.2 billion.

As a result of a seasonal decline in the first half of the year related to payments to suppliers in January-February for large December volumes, lower buying volumes in the second quarter, higher share of fresh categories in sales and negative calendarization effect on payment days, trade and other payable reduced by 27.2% compared to December 31, 2019 and stood at RUB 117.6 billion. Magnit continued working on improvement of account payables extending payment terms with suppliers in days.

Debt composition and leverage as of 30.06.2020 (IAS 17)

million RUB

1H 2020

Share, %

FY 2019

Share, %

1H 2019

Share, %

Gross debt

208,593

 

184,211

 

198,313

 

Long term debt

117,389

56.3%

119,632

64.9%

120,789

60.9%

Short term debt

91,204

43.7%

64,578

35.1%

77,524

39.1%

Net debt

187,444

 

175,310

 

181,401

 

Net debt / EBITDA

2.0x

 

2.1x

 

2.1x

 

Gross debt increased by RUB 10.3 billion or 5.2% compared to the end of 1H 2019 and stood at RUB 208.6 billion as of June 30, 2020. Accumulated cash and cash equivalents equalled to RUB 21.1 billion.

As a result, Net Debt increased by RUB 6.0 billion compared to June 30, 2019 and stood at RUB 187.4 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Company's debt is fully RUB denominated matching revenue structure. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.0x as at June 30, 2020 vs 2.1x as at June 30, 2019.

Cash Flow Statement for 1H 2020

 

IAS 17

IFRS 16

million RUB

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change

Operating cash flows before working capital changes

54,267

45,061

20.4%

87,007

75,571

15.1%

Changes in working capital 

-28,924

-22,386

29.2%

-28,161

-21,331

32.0%

Net Interest and income tax paid

-10,781

-8,390

28.5%

-26,442

-24,499

7.9%

Net cash from operating activities

14,562

14,285

1.9%

32,404

29,741

9.0%

Net cash used in investing activities

-11,440

-22,070

-48.2%

-11,520

-21,374

-46.1%

Net cash generated / (used) from/(in) financing activities

9,126

-2,050

-545.2%

-8,635

-18,203

-52.6%

Net cash increase / (decrease)

12,248

-9,836

-224.5%

12,248

-9,836

-224.5%

The Company's cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital for 1H 2020 equalled to RUB 54.3 billion, which was RUB 9.2 billion or 20.4% higher y-o-y. The change in working capital increased to RUB 28.9 billion from RUB 22.4 billion in 1H 2019 as a result of a decrease in trade payables partially offset by lower increase of inventories.

Working capital management remains one of the key priorities of the Company. A number of ongoing initiatives, including optimization of receivables, electronic document flow, cross-functional projects aiming at reducing inventories, etc. will result in working capital improvement going forward predominantly through the reduction of inventory turnover in days.

Net interest and income tax paid in 1H 2020 increased by RUB 2.4 billion or 28.5% to RUB 10.8 billion. Net interest expenses marginally decreased by 2.7% y-o-y to RUB 6.5 billion in 1H 2020 as higher average amount of borrowings was fully offset by lower cost of debt. Income tax paid for 1H 2020 increased to RUB 4.3 billion.

With this net cash flow from operating activities in 1H 2020 increased by 1.9% to RUB 14.6 billion.

Net cash used in investing activities predominantly composed of capital expenditures which decreased by 48.2% to RUB 11.4 billion in 1H 2020. The dynamics was attributable to lower number of store openings (169 stores in 1H 2020 vs 1,536 stores in 1H 2019) and less refurbishments (307 refurbishments in 1H 2020 vs 1,465 redesigns in 1H 2019).

In 1H 2020 net cash generated from financing activities was RUB 9.1 billion vs RUB 2.0 billion used in 1H 2019. In 1H 2020 the Company paid dividends in the amount of RUB 14.5 billion[7] while the second payment for the full year of 2019 was made in July 2020. The rest was driven by dynamics of proceeds from borrowings and repayment of loans.

As a result of factors mentioned above during the 1H 2020 net cash position increased by RUB 12.2 billion or 138% to RUB 21.1 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Note:

  1. This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016.
  2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals.
  3. Please follow the link to view 1H 2020 financial report - www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/results-and-reports/

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko   Dina Chistyak    Media Inquiries

Director for Investor Relations  Director for Investor Relations  Media Relations Department

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru  Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80  Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,894 stores (14,581 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,841 drogerie stores) in 3,710 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

[1] LFL calculation base includes stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT.

[2] Since October 1, 2019 VAT on fruits and berries has been reduced from 20% to 10%. The estimated impact on LFL sales growth is 0.4%.

[3] The number of stores does not include pharmacies.

[4] Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation and amortization.

[5] Long-Term Incentive Program

[6] Bank services, taxes other than income tax, repair and maintenance and other expenses

[7] Excluding intercompany transactions between PJSC Magnit and JSC Tander
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 82482
EQS News ID: 1121007

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 942 M - -
Net income 2020 309 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 7,04%
Capitalization 6 216 M 6 217 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 308 432
Free-Float 69,8%
