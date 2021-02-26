Log in
Magnit    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT

(MGNT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnit : Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption

02/26/2021 | 01:31am EST
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption

26-Feb-2021 / 09:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | February 26, 2021

 

Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption

 

Krasnodar, Russia (February 26, 2021): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange.

Please be informed that on February 25, 2021 exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003P-02 series were excluded from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange, due to their redemption.

 

Securities market maker:

Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS (Moscow Exchange)

Type of securities:

Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody of the BO-003P-02 series with identification number 4-60525-?-003P-02E as of 30.01.2018, placed under the Exchange-traded bonds program with identification number 4B02-02-60525-?-003P as of 21.02.2019, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)   RU000A1004G9

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries    Twitter

Email: press@magnit.ru    @MagnitIR

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 94361
EQS News ID: 1171372

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171372&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 694 M - -
Net income 2020 401 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 063 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 8,74%
Capitalization 6 497 M 6 542 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 308 432
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart MAGNIT
Duration : Period :
Magnit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 83,52 $
Last Close Price 66,53 $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, CEO, Director & Commercial Director
Dmitry Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Director-Controller
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Andrey Bodrov Chief Investment Officer
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT-12.40%6 542
SYSCO CORPORATION9.05%41 333
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.96%39 571
AEON CO., LTD.-0.92%28 143
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.59%28 008
KROGER3.12%24 934
