MAGNIT

MAGNIT

(MGNT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 10/01
4906 RUB   -1.29%
09:50a
EQ
03:05aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
EQ
10/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Opens New Distribution Center in Novosibirsk
EQ
Summary 
Press Releases

Public Joint Stock Magnit : PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 30.09.2020

10/02/2020 | 09:50am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 30.09.2020

02-Oct-2020 / 16:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | October 2, 2020 

 

PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 30.09.2020

Krasnodar, Russia (October 2, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 30.09.2020.

Please be informed that on October 2, 2020 PJSC Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.09.2020.

The list can be found on the Company's website https://www.magnit.com and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

Note to editors:

 

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,894 stores (14,581 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,841 drogerie stores) in 3,710 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 85361
EQS News ID: 1138663

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
