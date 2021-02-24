Log in
MAGNITE, INC.

MAGNITE, INC.

(MGNI)
02/23 04:00:00 pm
52.72 USD   -11.01%
MAGNITE : 3 Popular CTV Activation Strategies
PU
02/19MAGNITE : Why CTV Is A Swiss Army Knife for Marketers
PU
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Magnite
MT
Magnite : 3 Popular CTV Activation Strategies

02/24/2021 | 06:30am EST
3 Popular CTV Activation Strategies In this Magnite Minute, Beau Ordemann, Head of Advanced TV Sales and Strategy at Verizon Media highlights three popular CTV activation strategies that he sees buyers utilizing.

One trend he sees is marketers buying addressable live linear TV alongside CTV, targeting the same strategic audience and putting controls in place to avoid duplication. Private marketplaces (PMP) are also growing in popularity due to the flexibility it gives buyers to scale their campaigns up or down. The third strategy is the use of automatic content recognition (ACR) data to connect the dots between linear and digital and accurately address audiences.

Magnite Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 11:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 224 M - -
Net income 2020 -58,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -91,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 066 M 6 066 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 27,1x
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,1x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 95,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 55,33 $
Last Close Price 52,72 $
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael G. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Lavelle Day Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jason Caine Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Kershaw Chief Technology Officer
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITE, INC.92.90%6 066
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED8.60%683 714
MEITUAN33.33%298 306
PINDUODUO INC.5.95%230 439
SHOPIFY INC.14.87%161 167
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.6.78%88 558
