MAGNITE, INC.

(MGNI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/28 03:44:22 pm
35.515 USD   -3.60%
Magnite : Holistic Video Measurement

01/28/2021 | 03:08pm EST
Holistic Video Measurement

In this Magnite Minute, Bari Bucci, Senior Director of Trading & Strategic Partnerships at Ampersand, posits that while there are still challenges to work out with regards to measurement and attribution between linear TV and streaming TV, holistic measurement can be done. A simple starting point is measuring reach and frequency against an audience, which can go a long way in optimizing multi-screen buys.

Disclaimer

Magnite Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 20:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 221 M - -
Net income 2020 -61,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -61,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 125 M 4 125 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 18,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart MAGNITE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Magnite, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNITE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 39,00 $
Last Close Price 36,84 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael G. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jason Caine Non-Executive Chairman
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer
David Lavelle Day Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kershaw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITE, INC.19.96%4 125
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED11.82%704 142
MEITUAN DIANPING20.71%276 354
PINDUODUO INC.-6.40%203 938
SHOPIFY INC.-3.52%134 105
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.2.60%85 711
