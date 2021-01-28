Magnite : Holistic Video Measurement

In this Magnite Minute, Bari Bucci, Senior Director of Trading & Strategic Partnerships at Ampersand, posits that while there are still challenges to work out with regards to measurement and attribution between linear TV and streaming TV, holistic measurement can be done. A simple starting point is measuring reach and frequency against an audience, which can go a long way in optimizing multi-screen buys.

