We discuss many of these risks and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and elsewhere in this presentation and in other ﬁlings we have made and will make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent ﬁlings. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the report in which they are included. Unless required by federal securities laws, we assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated, to reﬂect circumstances or events that occur after the statements are made. Without limiting the foregoing, any guidance we may provide will generally be given only in connection with quarterly and annual earnings announcements, without interim updates, and we may appear at industry conferences or make other public statements without disclosing material nonpublic information in our possession. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Investors should read this presentation and the documents that we reference in this presentation and have ﬁled or will ﬁle with the SEC completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements, including statements based upon or relating to our expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "design," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's guidance or expectations with respect to future ﬁnancial performance; acquisitions by the Company, or the anticipated beneﬁts thereof; potential synergies from the Company's acquisitions; macroeconomic conditions or concerns related thereto; the growth of ad-supported programmatic connected television ("CTV"); our ability to use and collect data to provide our offerings; scope and duration of client relationships; the fees we may charge in the future; our anticipated ﬁnancial performance; key strategic objectives; anticipated beneﬁts of new offerings; business mix; sales growth; beneﬁts from supply path optimization; the development of identity solutions; client utilization of our offerings; our competitive differentiation; our market share and leadership position in the industry; market conditions, trends, and opportunities; certain statements regarding future operational performance measures; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they reﬂect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our GAAP results, we review certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to help us evaluate our business on a consistent basis, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efﬁciencies. These non-GAAP measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Income (Loss), and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per share, each of which is discussed below.

These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to, the corresponding ﬁnancial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments, and review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Gross Proﬁt to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA," "Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP income," and "Reconciliation of GAAP loss per share to non-GAAP earnings per share" included as part of this presentation.

We do not provide a reconciliation of our non-GAAP ﬁnancial expectations for Contribution ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA, or a forecast of the most comparable GAAP measures, because the amount and timing of many future charges that impact these measures (such as amortization of future acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, foreign exchange (gain) loss, net, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, provision or beneﬁt for income taxes, and our future revenue mix), which could be material, are variable, uncertain, or out of our control and thereforecannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort, if at all. In addition, we believe such reconciliations or forecasts could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors.

Contribution ex-TAC: Contribution ex-TAC is calculated as gross proﬁt plus cost of revenue, excluding trafﬁc acquisition cost ("TAC"). Trafﬁc acquisition cost, a component of cost of revenue, represents what we must pay sellers for the sale of advertising inventory through our platform forrevenue reported on a gross basis. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure that is most comparable to gross proﬁt. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Magnite and facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of trafﬁc acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.

Adjusted EBITDA: We deﬁne Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment charges, interest income or expense, and other cash and non-cash based income or expenses that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance, including, but not limited to foreign exchange gains and losses, acquisition and related items, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, other debt reﬁnancing expenses, non-operational real estate and other expenses (income), net, and provision (beneﬁt) for income taxes. We also track future expenses on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and describe them as Adjusted EBITDA operating expenses, which includes total operating expenses. Total operating expenses include cost of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA operating expenses is calculated as Contribution ex-TAC less Adjusted EBITDA. We adjust Adjusted EBITDA operating expenses for the same expense items excluded in Adjusted EBITDA. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our performance for the following reasons:

Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's performance without regard to items such as those we exclude in calculating this measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their ﬁnancing, capital structures, and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP ﬁnancial measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies, and in communications with our board of directors concerning our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also used as a metric for determining payment of cash incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA provides a measure of consistency and comparability with our past performance that many investors ﬁnd useful, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

Although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. These limitations include:

Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge and will remain an element of our long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating our ongoing operating performance for a particular period.

compensation is a non-cash charge and will remain an element of our long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating our ongoing operating performance for a particular period. Depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, and the assets being depreciated or amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, but Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect any cash requirements for these replacements.

non-cash charges, and the assets being depreciated or amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, but Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect any cash requirements for these replacements. Impairment charges are non-cash charges related to goodwill, intangible assets and/or long-lived assets.

non-cash charges related to goodwill, intangible assets and/or long-lived assets. Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect certain cash and non-cash charges related to acquisition and related items, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger, acquisition, or restructuring related severance costs, and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.

non-cash charges related to acquisition and related items, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger, acquisition, or restructuring related severance costs, and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect cash and non-cash charges and changes in, or cash requirements for, acquisition and related items, such as certain transaction expenses.

non-cash charges and changes in, or cash requirements for, acquisition and related items, such as certain transaction expenses. Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect cash and non-cash charges related to certain ﬁnancing transactions such as gains or losses on extinguishment of debt or other debt reﬁnancing expenses.

non-cash charges related to certain ﬁnancing transactions such as gains or losses on extinguishment of debt or other debt reﬁnancing expenses. Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect changes in our working capital needs, capital expenditures, non-operational real estate expenses or income, or contractual commitments.

non-operational real estate expenses or income, or contractual commitments. Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect cash requirements for income taxes and the cash impact of other income or expense.

Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Our Adjusted EBITDA is inﬂuenced by ﬂuctuations in our revenue, cost of revenue, and the timing and amounts of the cost of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other measure of ﬁnancial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We deﬁne non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share as non-GAAP income (loss) divided by non-GAAPweighted-average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP income (loss) is equal to net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, cash and non-cash based merger, acquisition, and restructuring costs, which consist primarily of professional service fees associated with merger and acquisition activities, cash-based employee termination costs, and other restructuring activities, including facility closures, relocation costs, contract termination costs, and impairment costs of abandoned technology associated with restructuring activities, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, non-operational real estate and other expenses or income, foreign currency gains and losses, interest expense associated with Convertible Senior Notes,other debt reﬁnance expenses, and the tax impact of these items. In periods in which we have non-GAAP income, non-GAAPweighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share includes the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and potential shares issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, each computed using the treasury stock method, and the impact of shares that would be issuable assuming conversion of all of the Convertible Senior Notes, calculated under the if-converted method. We believe non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis, and also facilitates comparison of our ﬁnancial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-GAAP measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share is that other companies may deﬁne non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share differently, which may make comparison difﬁcult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported ﬁnancial results. Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable GAAP measure of net income(loss).

