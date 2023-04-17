Advanced search
Magnite Launches ClearLine, Giving Ad Agencies a New, Efficient Route to Premium Video Inventory

04/17/2023 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Camelot, GroupM, MiQ Among Launch Partners; Direct Buying Solution Maximizes Revenue for Magnite Sellers

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the launch of ClearLine, a self-service solution that provides agencies direct access to buy premium video inventory on the company’s platforms. Built on Magnite’s proven technologies in deal-driven video, ClearLine significantly increases spend going towards working media, makes it easier for sellers and agencies to securely share data, and helps Magnite publishers generate more revenue and develop new sources of unique demand. Initial launch partners include Camelot, GroupM, and MiQ.

“While DSPs will remain the primary method for agencies to access premium video inventory on our platforms, we’ve heard agencies’ requests for a more direct connection in certain scenarios,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “ClearLine delivers agencies that additional path into our ecosystem while also benefiting media owners. In the end, both agencies and sellers want options that put more media dollars to work and offer greater flexibility around data enablement and sharing. We're excited to launch with Camelot, GroupM, and MiQ as initial partners, and to get such positive feedback from media owners, who see this as another valuable avenue for driving revenue.”

ClearLine is based on technology Magnite publishers have used for years to manage their traditional direct sold demand through the ad server, extend the monetization of their first-party audiences, and manage inventory sharing through carriage deals with other media owners. Though ClearLine adapts this functionality for agencies, it benefits sellers by providing another way to generate revenue and capture unique demand. Serving sellers remains Magnite’s primary mission.

Magnite is pleased to launch ClearLine with the support of agencies and sellers:

“GroupM has long been a driver of supply path optimization, to maximize the working media and reduce supply chain costs,” said Andrew Meaden, Global Head of Investment at GroupM. “We partnered closely with Magnite to launch our GroupM Premium Marketplace (GPM) and now, with ClearLine we can activate GPM’s capabilities faster and further, allowing our clients to spend more on media and messaging and less on fees and technology costs. This is the next step to accessing guaranteed quality video supply at scale without the need for a DSP across certain kinds of inventory transactions or unnecessary hops between the buyer and publisher.”

“Getting closer to the supply side is a major component of Camelot's Advanced TV strategy and the benefits from ClearLine have been immediate,” said Mike Treon, Programmatic Strategy Lead at Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media. “Buying directly from our publisher partners within their tech stack has been extremely effective in augmenting and scaling our content-focused strategy while also creating large tech tax efficiencies. We are impressed with ClearLine’s UI, speed to insights, scale, and the granularity of buying data available to our teams.”

“Magnite is consistently at the forefront of innovation for the supply side. At LG Ad Solutions we welcome the debut of ClearLine to market as a way to bring publishers even closer to advertisers, particularly with the use of LG Ad Solutions' unique ACR data,” said Serge Matta, Head of Commercial at LG Ad Solutions. “ClearLine shines new light on the ways we can reduce complexity and improve advertising outcomes in the connected video world.”

“We see incredible value in being closer to the demand within the Magnite ecosystem, and ClearLine allows us to provide unique opportunities and measurable outcomes for advertisers, but it also helps us drive better consumer experiences,” said Travis Hockersmith, Group Vice President, Platform+ at VIZIO.

About Magnite
We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements concerning anticipated benefits related to new products or offerings or enhancements to the features or functionality of Magnite’s platforms. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: market acceptance of our product and offerings; the reaction of clients, vendors, and competitors to the announcement of new products and offerings; the impact of technological development and competition; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in client preferences or demands; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Magnite files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, Magnite disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Media Contact:
Magnite
Charlstie Veith
cveith@magnite.com

Investor Contact:
Magnite
Nick Kormeluk
nkormeluk@magnite.com


