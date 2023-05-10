Magnite : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation 05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT Send by mail :

ex-TAC grew 8% year-over-year to $116.0 million Revenue ex-TAC (1) attributable to CTV grew 10% year-over-year to $46.4 million

ex-TAC attributable to CTV grew year-over-year to $46.4 million Revenue ex-TAC (1) attributable to CTV represented 40% of total revenue ex-TAC

ex-TAC attributable to CTV represented of total revenue ex-TAC Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $23.3 million, representing a 20% margin (2)

of $23.3 million, representing a margin Non-GAAP EPS (1) of $0.04 compared to $0.08 in Q1 2022

EPS of $0.04 compared to $0.08 in Q1 2022 Operating cash ﬂow (3) of $13.7 million

of million Repurchased $50.3 million of convertible notes Revenue ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure. Please see the discussion in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations included in this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue ex-TAC. Operating cash ﬂow is deﬁned as Adjusted EBITDA Less Capex © Magnite | 4 Guidance Q2 Revenue ex-TAC (1) to be between $132 and $136 million

ex-TAC to be between $132 and $136 million Q2 Revenue ex-TAC (1) attributable to CTV to be between $56 and $58 million

ex-TAC attributable to CTV to be between $56 and $58 million Q2 Adjusted EBITDA operating expenses (2) to be between $94 and $96 million

to be between $94 and $96 million Expect Revenue ex-TAC (1) growth for full-year 2023 to be in the high single-digits

ex-TAC growth for full-year 2023 to be in the high single-digits Adjusted EBITDA (1) for full-year 2023 will be comparable or better than 2022

for full-year 2023 will be comparable or better than 2022 Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) will improve meaningfully in the second half of 2023

will improve meaningfully in the second half of 2023 Full-year 2023 Capex of $40 million or less

Full-year 2023 Capex of $40 million or less

Full-year 2023 free cash ﬂow (4) to exceed $100 million

Original Document

Magnite Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

