Magnite : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

NOVEMBER 09, 2022 / 9:30PM, MGNI.OQ - Q3 2022 Magnite Inc Earnings Call

Michael G. Barrett - Magnite, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Nick. We are very pleased with our Q3 performance that surpassed our guidance, as well as our continued ability to grow even with a tougher macro and more challenging ad spend environment. Our growth in revenue ex-TAC exceeded our expectations across the entire business and in CTV, specifically, and adjusted EBITDA margin also came in strong at 35%. These results were encouraging, and David will provide greater detail on Q3 results and Q4 outlook.

Our CTV business continued to be a growth driver in the quarter, as revenue ex-TAC grew 29% year-over-year, a trend improvement from the first half of the year, driven by new and ramping Magnite partnerships. We grew and deepened our relationships with industry leaders in streaming. We want to highlight 3 key client wins in the quarter with Fox, VIZIO and Kroger, and give ongoing commentary to 3 partnerships that continue to grow with time and engagement, LG, Disney and GroupM. All of these partnerships serve as future drivers of our CTV business, and I want to touch on each individually.

First, we recently announced a partnership with Fox where we will serve as the SSP launch partner to power programmatic campaigns for OneFOX video inventory across the company's leading entertainment, sports, streaming and news portfolio. Together, Fox and Magnite will build custom technology solutions that further streamline the buying process and enable advertisers to create one simple and unified plan to deliver their private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed campaigns across the entire Fox portfolio of video inventory.

SpringServe, our CTV ad server, is becoming an increasingly important component of many of our wins and represents a true differentiator for Magnite. As we have highlighted on previous calls, the integration between our ad server and SSP is incredibly powerful. It reduces complexity, improves inventory management between multiple parties, enhances functionality, and most importantly, drives yield for customers that have both a direct sales force and programmatic sales channel.

In fact, our win with VIZIO was driven by the unique relationship between our CTV ad server and SSP. VIZIO used SpringServe to manage their entire video ad serving business while also relying on our SSP to power their programmatic channel. In the quarter, we announced that VIZIO would also be using our newly-released CTV Tiles product across its entire footprint. Tiles are our proprietary native ad unit that are presented on the home screen of connected TVs and represents an exciting area of growth for us as a new ad format. OEMs can use Tiles to highlight content recommendations, deliver personalized experiences and simplify the search and discovery process for millions of users.

As the retail media network space has gained momentum recently, we are very pleased to have been selected as one of the inaugural CTV platforms to support Kroger's retail media advertising business, Kroger Precision Marketing. This partnership will allow advertisers, regardless of what DSP they work with, to package Kroger's proprietary first-party data with Magnite's premium omnichannel inventory with an emphasis on CTV but spanning all formats, including display and online video.

Last quarter, we announced a multiyear partnership with LG Ads Solutions, which in addition to serving as the preferred SSP in ad server, provides us access to their automatic content recognition or ACR data for planning, activation, measurement and advanced analytics. This data can be leveraged across our entire streaming publisher footprint to deliver more personalized ad campaigns at scale. We are very encouraged by the early progress with this initiative with a number of brands and agencies already utilizing this data to help optimize spend.

Our preferred partnership with GroupM is continuing to scale, gaining momentum as we move into 2023 and the new season of upfronts. We are starting to see new advertiser demand across OTT as a result of the partnership and expect it to be one step in our supply path optimization, or SPO strategy, as we work with agencies and brands to consolidate spend on Magnite.

