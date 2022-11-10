Magnite : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Magnite Q3 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick Kormeluk, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nick Kormeluk - Magnite, Inc. - VP of IR & Head of Global Real Estate
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Magnite's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
Joining me on the call today are Michael Barrett, CEO; and David Day, our CFO. I would like to point out that we have posted financial highlight slides on our Investor Relations website to accompany today's presentation.
Before we get started, I will remind you that our prepared remarks and answers to questions will include information that might be considered to be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning our anticipated financial performance and strategic objectives, including the potential impact of macroeconomic factors on our business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.
A discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions is set forth in the company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our third quarter 2022 quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements or relevant risks.
Our commentary today will include non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue ex-TAC or less traffic acquisition costs, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP income per share. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics for our reported results can be found in our earnings press release and in the financial highlights deck that is posted on our Investor Relations website.
At times, in response to your questions, we may offer incremental metrics to provide greater insights into the dynamics of our business. Please be advised that this additional detail may be one-time in nature, and we may or may not provide an update on the future of these metrics. I encourage
you to visit our Investor Relations website to access our press release, financial highlights deck, periodic SEC reports and the webcast replay of today's call to learn more about Magnite.
I will now turn the call over to Michael. Please go ahead, Michael.
Michael G. Barrett - Magnite, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Nick. We are very pleased with our Q3 performance that surpassed our guidance, as well as our continued ability to grow even with a tougher macro and more challenging ad spend environment. Our growth in revenue ex-TAC exceeded our expectations across the entire business and in CTV, specifically, and adjusted EBITDA margin also came in strong at 35%. These results were encouraging, and David will provide greater detail on Q3 results and Q4 outlook.
Our CTV business continued to be a growth driver in the quarter, as revenue ex-TAC grew 29% year-over-year, a trend improvement from the first half of the year, driven by new and ramping Magnite partnerships. We grew and deepened our relationships with industry leaders in streaming. We want to highlight 3 key client wins in the quarter with Fox, VIZIO and Kroger, and give ongoing commentary to 3 partnerships that continue to grow with time and engagement, LG, Disney and GroupM. All of these partnerships serve as future drivers of our CTV business, and I want to touch on each individually.
First, we recently announced a partnership with Fox where we will serve as the SSP launch partner to power programmatic campaigns for OneFOX video inventory across the company's leading entertainment, sports, streaming and news portfolio. Together, Fox and Magnite will build custom technology solutions that further streamline the buying process and enable advertisers to create one simple and unified plan to deliver their private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed campaigns across the entire Fox portfolio of video inventory.
SpringServe, our CTV ad server, is becoming an increasingly important component of many of our wins and represents a true differentiator for Magnite. As we have highlighted on previous calls, the integration between our ad server and SSP is incredibly powerful. It reduces complexity, improves inventory management between multiple parties, enhances functionality, and most importantly, drives yield for customers that have both a direct sales force and programmatic sales channel.
In fact, our win with VIZIO was driven by the unique relationship between our CTV ad server and SSP. VIZIO used SpringServe to manage their entire video ad serving business while also relying on our SSP to power their programmatic channel. In the quarter, we announced that VIZIO would also be using our newly-released CTV Tiles product across its entire footprint. Tiles are our proprietary native ad unit that are presented on the home screen of connected TVs and represents an exciting area of growth for us as a new ad format. OEMs can use Tiles to highlight content recommendations, deliver personalized experiences and simplify the search and discovery process for millions of users.
As the retail media network space has gained momentum recently, we are very pleased to have been selected as one of the inaugural CTV platforms to support Kroger's retail media advertising business, Kroger Precision Marketing. This partnership will allow advertisers, regardless of what DSP they work with, to package Kroger's proprietary first-party data with Magnite's premium omnichannel inventory with an emphasis on CTV but spanning all formats, including display and online video.
Last quarter, we announced a multiyear partnership with LG Ads Solutions, which in addition to serving as the preferred SSP in ad server, provides us access to their automatic content recognition or ACR data for planning, activation, measurement and advanced analytics. This data can be leveraged across our entire streaming publisher footprint to deliver more personalized ad campaigns at scale. We are very encouraged by the early progress with this initiative with a number of brands and agencies already utilizing this data to help optimize spend.
Our preferred partnership with GroupM is continuing to scale, gaining momentum as we move into 2023 and the new season of upfronts. We are starting to see new advertiser demand across OTT as a result of the partnership and expect it to be one step in our supply path optimization, or SPO strategy, as we work with agencies and brands to consolidate spend on Magnite.
And lastly, a quick update on Disney. We continue to be a strategic programmatic technology partner with Disney, positioned at the forefront of their advertising stack. We are excited to partner with Disney and their industry-leading efforts to shift more streaming inventory into a biddable programmatic environment. Our relationship is continually growing in scope as we work across ad formats on their properties globally.
Our CTV platform integration is also moving forward very nicely, and we are on track to have our next-generation platform substantially complete by year-end and ready for client transition starting in Q1. We are excited about the industry-leading features and functionality, and intend to share more details after the launch.
On the DV+ side, we have begun implementing some key initiatives that have returned the business to growth this quarter, with growth acceleration expected in ensuing quarters. This quarter, DV+ grew 1% year-over-year, although we estimate this would have been closer to 5% when considering the effect of the strengthening dollar in the quarter. Stepping back, our broader perspective remains very positive heading into 2023 despite macro concerns.
In challenging ad environments, publishers tend to have greater difficulty selling ads directly to agencies and marketers, and therefore, rely more heavily upon partners like Magnite to monetize this inventory through programmatic channels. We have already seen a record number of ad impressions this quarter and expect this trend to continue into 2023. And specifically in CTV, we are seeing the launch of more AVOD services and consumers switching from higher-priced subscriptions to ad-supported tiers, which will result in additional ad inventory.
As we look to 2023, we expect to grow our top line and generate very healthy free cash flow as we judiciously manage expenses and balance investments in the business.
With that, I'll turn the call over to David.
David L. Day - Magnite, Inc. - CFO
Thanks, Michael. Our team at Magnite performed well during the third quarter, and we are very pleased with results that surpassed our guidance. Total revenue for Q3 was $146 million. Revenue ex-TAC was $128 million, up 12% from Q3 2021. Revenue ex-TAC attributable to CTV was $56 million, up from $43 million or 29% from last year. DV+ revenue ex-TAC was $72 million, an increase of 1% compared to Q3 last year.
On a sequential basis, Q3 total revenue ex-TAC grew 4% over Q2, CTV grew 7%, and DV+ grew 1%. Political spend represented less than 2% of our revenue ex-TAC for the quarter. Our revenue ex-TAC mix for Q3 was 44% CTV, 35% mobile and 21% desktop. Total operating expenses, which includes cost of revenue for the third quarter increased 7% to $167 million compared to $156 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA operating expense was $83 million, up 2% sequentially from Q2 and up from $74 million from the third quarter last year. Costs for the third quarter were lower than expected, primarily due to a reduction in the pace of hiring, lower office and facilities costs, lower technology and cloud costs and deferral of marketing costs into Q4.
Net loss was $24 million for the quarter, the same as the net loss for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $44 million, an increase of 11% versus $40 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35%, consistent with the 35% reported for the third quarter of 2021. Note that we calculate our adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue ex-TAC.
GAAP loss per basic and diluted share was $0.18 for the third quarter of 2022, consistent with a loss of $0.18 per share in 2021. Non-GAAP earnings per share in the third quarter of 2022 was $0.18, which was up compared to $0.14 per share in 2021. There were 133 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2022. Fully diluted weighted average shares utilized for non-GAAP earnings per share were 142 million for the third quarter.
Capital expenditures, including both purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal use software development costs, were $16 million for the quarter, in line with our expectations. Operating cash flow, which we define as adjusted EBITDA less CapEx, was $29 million. Our net interest expense for the quarter was $7 million. At the end of Q3, we had $254 million in cash on the balance sheet.
Regarding debt, we continue to reduce our net leverage ratio, which was approximately 2.6x at the end of Q3 as compared to 2.8x at the end of Q2. This demonstrates further progress towards our ultimate target of 2x or less. We did not repurchase any shares under our share buyback program during Q3, and $28 million remain in the program, which was extended through December 2023. During the quarter, we continued to utilize the withhold to cover method to cover employee taxes for our regular RFP vesting. We withheld 257,000 shares for approximately $2 million.
We started the year with a balanced goal between share buybacks and reducing debt leverage. As previously discussed, our current plan is cash accumulation to maximize flexibility, with the goal of continuing to reduce our net leverage ratio. That being said, we will continue to evaluate share repurchases as part of our capital allocation strategy, as we believe repurchases at our current share price would represent a very attractive use of capital to buy our shares at a discount to intrinsic value.
Moving on to guidance. I will now share our expectations for the fourth quarter and a very high-level view into 2023. Our approach to guidance continues to be conservative and assumes a continued challenged economic environment. For the fourth quarter, we expect revenue ex-TAC to be in the range of $151 million to $157 million. We expect revenue ex-TAC attributable to CTV to be in the range of $63 million to $65 million.
Now that election day is over, we can provide an update on our political spend. Based on what we've seen, we expect political dollars to roughly double from Q3 to Q4, or 3% of revenue ex-TAC. We expect adjusted EBITDA operating expenses to be $88 million to $90 million, implying an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 42% at the midpoint. We anticipate CapEx to be approximately $9 million for the quarter, consistent with our 2022 expectations. For the full year, we expect revenue ex-TAC to be over $510 million, and that we will generate over $105 million in free cash flow.
As for 2023, we expect to grow revenue even with more challenging market conditions and recession risks. It should come as no surprise that we are increasing our focus on managing costs. We do expect some slight margin compression with the higher tech stack costs in the first half of the year as we complete our CTV platform client migration. However, we believe that the impact will subside over the second half as the migration is completed. And longer term, we expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA margins in the 35% to 40% range. We also expect that our CapEx will be similar or potentially lower than in 2022.
We are encouraged by the progress made during the quarter. We're also optimistic regarding our strong position, both from a financial and operational perspective, as we close out 2022 and move into 2023.
With that, let's open the line for Q&A.
Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S
Operator
(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Shyam Patil of Susquehanna.
Good job on the quarter. I had a couple of questions. Michael, just curious. With Netflix AVOD, I'm just wondering what kind of impact you've seen in the industry in terms of inventory and CPM? I know it's early, and do you expect Disney+, the AVOD option launch there to be a catalyst?
And then I had a follow-up. David, in terms of your commentary for next year, I know you didn't comment on the top line per se. But should we be looking at the fourth quarter kind of year-over-year growth rate guide as kind of a starting point as we look at next year? And then on the margin point you made about a little bit of pressure in the first half subsiding in the second half, will that lead to overall pressure for the year, or are you suggesting that the second half would offset the pressure in the first half?
Magnite Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 18:38:03 UTC.