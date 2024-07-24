Magnite Streaming, Magnite DV+ SSPs and SpringServe ad server to help deliver premium ad experiences and monetise display and video inventory programmatically

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - July 25, 2024 - Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced that REV Media Group has selected Magnite's full product suite to help streamline their programmatic capabilities across display and video. SpringServe will be the primary ad server connected to its video inventory, including Tonton and its news portals, helping to deliver a great user experience across the platform, while the Magnite Streaming and Magnite DV+ SSPs will help monetise display and video inventory programmatically.

With over 1.4 million users, Tonton is Malaysia's first and largest homegrown video streaming service, offering access to local content and exclusive live events. Leveraging Magnite's full product suite will help REV Media Group maintain a high quality user experience on their Tonton platforms, enable them to more effectively monetise their inventory, and grow programmatic activation through unified demand. SpringServe's ad podding capabilities together with robust creative controls help ensure high quality and relevant ad delivery, preserving a premium experience for the user.

"Our inventory on Tonton has grown considerably since its launch. With the rise of short-form video content for news consumption on our news portal, it's imperative that we align ourselves with partners who can support us in monetising it effectively," said Nicholas Sagau, COO at REV Media Group. We've been impressed by what Magnite has been able to deliver for us so far, particularly in a live environment, and look forward to what we can accomplish together as Tonton continues to scale."

"With viewers increasingly turning to ad-supported streaming as their primary way to watch television, it's important for publishers to have all the tools they need to effectively monetise their content," said Leon Siotis, Senior Vice President, SpringServe International at Magnite. "REV Media Group is in an important phase of growth and we're looking forward to helping support this with the right tools and technology."

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About REV Media Group

REV Media Group is the leading digital publisher in Malaysia, representing over 35 top authority brands with an extensive distribution network that reaches out to more than 15 million people each month, about 80% of Malaysia's internet population.

At REV Media Group, we believe in harnessing the power of data and technology to deliver engaging content that matters the most to our audience across multiple languages and platforms comprising News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Technology and more.

Leveraging our comprehensive platform and reach, we strive to elevate brands to greater heights through influential, data-driven digital marketing solutions and exceptional content aimed at winning the hearts of consumers.

