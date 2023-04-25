Advanced search
    MGNI   US55955D1000

MAGNITE, INC.

(MGNI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
8.900 USD   -5.52%
Magnite Research Finds Streaming TV Is Most-watched Form of TV in the Nordics
GL
Magnite Research Finds Streaming TV Is Most-watched Form of TV in the Nordics
AQ
Magnite Launches Offering Providing Ad Agencies Direct Access to Buy Premium Video Inventory
MT
Magnite Research Finds Streaming TV Is Most-watched Form of TV in the Nordics

04/25/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Study explores the consumer attitudes and viewing habits that are reshaping the streaming landscape

STOCKHOLM, Sweden , April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising company, today unveiled its latest research study, “The Rise of Streaming TV: An In-Depth Look at How Streaming TV is Evolving in the Nordics.” The research finds that 78% of TV viewers in the Nordics are watching streaming TV, which comprises television content streamed via the internet on any device, and that it is now the most-watched form of TV in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Commissioned specifically for the Nordic market, the research builds upon Magnite’s recent EU5 study and finds that the majority (77%) of TV viewers in the Nordics demonstrate a proclivity toward ad-supported content, while 64% of streamers who pay for an ad-free experience said they would use a new free or reduced-cost ad-based streaming service in the future.

“The way consumers watch television is changing and we completed this study to better understand viewing habits and consumption patterns across the growing streaming audience in the Nordics,” said Natasha Westlund, Head of Nordics at Magnite. “The study findings suggest that ad-supported options will likely be a growth driver of streaming TV in the region as consumers display an acceptance of the value exchange of ads and a preference for ad-supported content. As streaming continues to build momentum, the findings from our in-depth market analyses of each individual country will equip advertisers with the insights they need to actively explore this channel to reach their desired audiences.”

Additional key findings from Magnite’s study include:

  • Ads don’t negatively impact the viewing experience on streaming TV and instead provide a more relevant and personalised environment. 67% of those who only watch ad-supported streaming and no other form of TV said they are satisfied with the amount of ads they see.
  • Streaming TV is watched for longer periods each day than social video and garners greater trust than social media, making it a more impactful environment for advertisers. 77% of ad-supported streamers trust ads on TV while only 39% of social media users trust ads on social media.
  • Exposure to brands across multiple devices strengthens purchasing intent. 72% of ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand that they engaged with across multiple devices.

To explore additional insights, please click here.

Methodology
Magnite engaged Harris Interactive to execute an online survey of 4,135 respondents across the Nordics: Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The respondents are people ages 16-74 who watch 7+ hours of TV a week. Fieldwork was carried out between December 2022 - January 2023.

About Magnite
We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Kar Yi Lim
klim@magnite.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 544 M - -
Net income 2023 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2023 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 202 M 1 202 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 947
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart MAGNITE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Magnite, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNITE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,90 $
Average target price 15,23 $
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Lavelle Day Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jason Caine Non-Executive Chairman
David Buonasera Chief Technology Officer
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNITE, INC.-15.96%1 202
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA27.06%20 719
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.14.97%18 724
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.153.52%16 228
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.12.19%14 492
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.03%13 284
