  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Magnite, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGNI   US55955D1000

MAGNITE, INC.

(MGNI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
11.78 USD   +2.61%
08:01aMagnite Research Finds Streaming TV's Rapid Growth in Latin America Is Driven by Ad-Supported Viewing
GL
05/10Magnite's Q1 Non-GAAP EPS Drops, Revenue Rises
MT
05/10Magnite : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magnite Research Finds Streaming TV's Rapid Growth in Latin America Is Driven by Ad-Supported Viewing

05/29/2023 | 08:01am EDT
75% of internet-connected TV viewers in LATAM watch ad-supported streaming TV

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising company, today unveiled its latest research study, “The Rise of Ad-Supported Streaming: An In-Depth Look at How Ads Are Powering Streaming TV in LATAM.” The research finds that 75% of internet-connected TV viewers across Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico watch ad-supported streaming TV, which includes television content streamed on any device.

As streaming reaches a new level of maturity in the LATAM market, the study finds that demand for ad-supported content is increasing. Among those who watch streaming TV, 83% are watching content with ads. Importantly, ad-supported streaming TV viewers are watching just as many hours of programming as ad-free viewers (15 hours) each week, showing that advertising does not negatively impact the viewers’ engagement.

“Streaming is revolutionizing the way audiences consume television content globally and we completed this study to better understand how this trend is taking shape in Latin America,” said Rafael Pallarés, Vice President of LATAM at Magnite. “It’s clear from the results of our research that Latin Americans are embracing streaming TV. The overwhelming popularity of streaming TV and viewers’ acceptance of ad-supported models signal future growth of advertising in this format and more opportunities for both publishers and advertisers.”

Key findings from Magnite’s study include:

  • More ad-free streamers will likely shift to ad-supported environments. 71% of paid, ad-free LATAM streamers said they would use a new ad-based streaming service for a free or reduced cost.                        
  • LATAM streaming TV viewers are cross-device consumers and exposure to brands across multiple devices drives purchasing intent. 88% of ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand that they engaged with across multiple devices.
  • Ad-supported viewers place a high level of trust in the ads they see. 83% of this audience in LATAM find the ads to be trustworthy within TV.
  • Audiences in LATAM have a positive view on the value of streaming TV. 96% of ad-supported streamers said that streaming TV is a good value as a source of entertainment and 94% said that it offers better programming than traditional TV. 83% of this audience said that streaming TV is a “must-have” in their household.

To explore additional insights, please click here.

Methodology
Magnite engaged Harris Interactive to execute an online survey of 4,991 respondents across Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. The respondents are people ages 16-74 who watch 7+ hours of TV a week with internet access in their homes. Fieldwork was completed from March 28 - April 12, 2023.

About Magnite
We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:
Kar Yi Lim
klim@magnite.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 M - -
Net income 2023 -177 M - -
Net Debt 2023 442 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,35x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 597 M 1 597 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
EV / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 947
Free-Float 87,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Lavelle Day Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jason Caine Non-Executive Chairman
David Buonasera Chief Technology Officer
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNITE, INC.11.24%1 597
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA18.11%18 727
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.10.27%17 946
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.13.21%14 557
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.84%13 265
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.103.36%13 175
