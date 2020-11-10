Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Magnite, Inc.    MGNI

MAGNITE, INC.

(MGNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magnite : to Present at November Virtual Financial Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:49pm EST

Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, announced that management will be presenting at the following financial conferences:

  • Company management will be hosting meetings at the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 17th
  • Michael Barrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18th at 3:20 pm eastern time;
  • Mr. Barrett will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19th at 11:00 am eastern time;

A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project’s programmatic expertise with Telaria’s leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAGNITE, INC.
04:49pMAGNITE : to Present at November Virtual Financial Conferences
BU
11/09MAGNITE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/09MAGNITE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
11/09MAGNITE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
11/09MAGNITE : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/29MAGNITE : 's Demand Manager Mobile Brings Unified Auction Efficiency to Mobile A..
BU
10/12MAGNITE : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020
BU
09/30MAGNITE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
09/22MAGNITE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/22MAGNITE : Names Katie Evans as Chief Operating Officer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 215 M - -
Net income 2020 -75,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 235 M 1 235 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart MAGNITE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Magnite, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNITE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,83 $
Last Close Price 11,03 $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jason Caine Non-Executive Chairman
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer
David Lavelle Day Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kershaw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITE, INC.35.17%1 216
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED36.98%786 069
MEITUAN DIANPING194.41%254 352
PINDUODUO INC.180.65%127 116
SHOPIFY INC.127.02%110 038
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.132.67%66 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group