    MGNI   US55955D1000

MAGNITE, INC.

(MGNI)
  Report
Magnite to Present at the Needham Annual Growth Conference

12/21/2021 | 11:27pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced that management will present at the 24th Annual Virtual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12th at 11:30 am eastern time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 180 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Nick Kormeluk
949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 414 M - -
Net income 2021 1,61 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9 125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 406 M 2 406 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 569
Free-Float 87,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,25 $
Average target price 43,30 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael G. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Lavelle Day Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jason Caine Non-Executive Chairman
J. Allen Dove Chief Technology Officer
Katie Evans Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNITE, INC.-43.24%2 297
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-47.16%311 755
MEITUAN-22.27%172 357
SHOPIFY INC.21.04%161 041
PINDUODUO INC.-66.62%68 655
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-26.90%59 913