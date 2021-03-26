Women's History Month Q&A: Meet Vivi, Patricia, Amber, and Natalie

Vivi Schlemme

VP, Client Success (New York)

I find inspiration in the women around me that constantly blow me away by their thought provoking insight, undeniable expertise, and the way they interact with others. Every woman that i've had the opportunity to work closely with has taught me something about who I want to be next. I'm constantly looking for ways to evolve to be a better version of myself and I have countless women to thank for being the models I build myself upon.

I've been blessed to have been given (and earned!) incredible opportunities in my career, however, as a brown, lesbian, woman, i would be lying if i said ive never found myself in intimidating situations inside and outside of work where deference is given to a privileged class. When i think about allyship in the work space, I immediately think of situations when an individual from a privileged class has used that privilege to pass me the mic. Even a simple 'Vivi, what do you think?' can make a huge impact for someone who wants to participate, has the knowledge to say something meaningful, but just can't find the energy to fight for their deserved space in that moment.

Patricia Dixon

Buyer Lead, UK & Nordics (London)

Don't change who you are to fit in! Respect and acceptance comes from being true to yourself.

By being a solution seeker! The best ideas come from understanding issues that are present and being open to honest feedback.

Amber Tomlinson

DSP Lead (EMEA)

I'm lucky to have worked with mentors from Bloom UK in 2019 and MEFA today - these organisations are incredibly powerful for young women like myself.

My living room, I've got an indoor forest going on and a very comfy sofa where you'll probably find me horizontal.

I'm not a drinker (I'm not good at it) so when I order a ginger beer please don't ask me to drink with you!

I consider myself detail oriented, not bossy!

Natalie Rossetti

Senior Technical Account Manager (New York)

What do you hope the theme of International Women's Day will be in 2041?

I hope it is the celebration of equality; right now I look at the numbers, and I don't see a society of equals. Women are brilliant, yet only represent 16% of boardrooms globally, 27% of the US congress, and 0% of US presidents.

Tell us the most important thing you've learned in the last year since quarantine began. Chess hands down. It is so easy to learn the basic moves, but the complexity of strategy has kept me entertained for over a year. I am still a novice but I find great enjoyment out of learning the game.

How do you generate great ideas in your organization?

Conversation and collaboration. I am still fairly new to adtech compared to my peers, so bouncing ideas and working through problems with others helps me find my blindspots, and ultimately work towards solutions.