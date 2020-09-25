Log in
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
MMK successfully passed the audit for compliance with ISO 45001:2018 requirements

09/25/2020 | 01:30am EDT
25.09.2020

From September 14 to 18, TUV Nord Cert auditors conducted a certification audit of MMK's industrial safety and labour protection management system for compliance with the International Organisation for Standardisation's requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system (ISO 45001:2018).

The audit was conducted across 27 structural divisions. Auditors inspected the processes involved in the industrial safety and labour protection management system (supply of materials, raw materials, equipment and energy resources; manufacturing of products; management of industrial safety and labour protection; management of processes related to product sales and others). MMK staff demonstrated a high level of knowledge and understanding of the requirements of the ISO 45001:2018 standard and the requirements of MMK's regulatory documents in accordance with this standard.

The audit confirmed the successful implementation of the standard's requirements at the Company in terms of employee consultation and participation, including employee training and instruction in labour protection, industrial and fire safety; identification of hazards and how to take the necessary measures to minimise them; and analysis of safety management, among others.

As a result of the audit, MMK was issued a certificate of compliance with the requirements of ISO 45001:2018.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:29:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 322 M - -
Net income 2020 517 M - -
Net Debt 2020 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,42x
Yield 2020 13,0%
Capitalization 5 510 M 5 498 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,71 $
Last Close Price 0,49 $
Spread / Highest target 73,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Zumrud Khandadashevna Rustamova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-9.42%5 498
NUCOR-20.47%13 513
ARCELORMITTAL-33.64%13 216
POSCO-20.51%12 769
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-39.98%8 664
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-15.19%6 073
