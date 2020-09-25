MMK successfully passed the audit for compliance with ISO 45001:2018 requirements

25.09.2020

From September 14 to 18, TUV Nord Cert auditors conducted a certification audit of MMK's industrial safety and labour protection management system for compliance with the International Organisation for Standardisation's requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system (ISO 45001:2018).

The audit was conducted across 27 structural divisions. Auditors inspected the processes involved in the industrial safety and labour protection management system (supply of materials, raw materials, equipment and energy resources; manufacturing of products; management of industrial safety and labour protection; management of processes related to product sales and others). MMK staff demonstrated a high level of knowledge and understanding of the requirements of the ISO 45001:2018 standard and the requirements of MMK's regulatory documents in accordance with this standard.

The audit confirmed the successful implementation of the standard's requirements at the Company in terms of employee consultation and participation, including employee training and instruction in labour protection, industrial and fire safety; identification of hazards and how to take the necessary measures to minimise them; and analysis of safety management, among others.

As a result of the audit, MMK was issued a certificate of compliance with the requirements of ISO 45001:2018.