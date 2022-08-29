Log in
    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
31.50 RUB   -2.33%
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK-COAL Opens New Training Facility
PU
08/26MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Takes Part in the “Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy and Materials” Exhibition in New Delhi
PU
08/19Russia's MMK Loses Iron Ore Supplies from Eurasian Resources Group Amid Sanctions
MT
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK-COAL Opens New Training Facility

08/29/2022 | 05:31am EDT
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) has launched operations at a unique new training facility located at the Chertinskaya-Koksovaya coal mine of MMK-COAL (part of MMK Group). The new site will enable miners to hone their skills in operating specialised mining equipment and modern digital technologies, as well as offer training in operational safety and in the use of technologies for the repair, installation and adjustment of various equipment. Junior staff will test their skills at the site before entering the mine, and experienced miners will undergo professional retraining.

The geological features of the Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine, including high concentration of methane, require miners to not only comply with safety regulations but to constantly reaffirm and develop their professional skills.

The facility can train up to 35 people at a time, using simulations of various situations, including emergencies that may occur underground. The facility building, designed by engineering services provider OJSC Kuzbassgiproshakht, features ten training areas across its two floors. The training process employs both real mining equipment and digital technologies; for example, diesel truck operators in training will be able to operate a diesel truck simulator with virtual reality (VR) elements, while operators of mining machinery will be able to study and practice the operating process using combine training consoles with monitors, which will show the clearing and tunneling face. Two of the training programmes, including firefighting, will be taught using VR helmets. In the future, the facility will offer new programmes aimed at practicing standard and non-standard situations that miners may encounter on the job.

"Continuously improving our conditions and quality of labor, as well as the innovative technical re-equipment of the enterprise are the best gift for Miner's Day this year - the year that marks the 70th anniversary of the Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine," said Director of MMK-COAL Vladimir Kharchenko.

In the future, the training facility plans to partner with technical universities to expand its offering, in addition to expanding the range of educational and training mining equipment at the site.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 09:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
