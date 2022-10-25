Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Continues Comprehensive Overhaul of Coke Oven and By-Product Plant

The Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works is implementing a large-scale investment programme to overhaul its coke oven and by-product plant. One of the project's goals is to further dramatically reduce the facility's impact on the environment.

The programme includes the construction of coke-oven plant No.12 and a new biochemical plant, as well as the reconstruction of the chemical product recovery and processing plant. Victor Rashnikov, Chairman of MMK's Board of Directors, visited the construction site to inspect the project, which is of great environmental and economic importance to MMK.

The new coke plant will have an annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes of dry coke. The general contractor is Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd. (China), and the cost of the project is about RUB 75 billion. The construction of the facility is divided into two phases. The first phase includes the erection of two of the coke plant's coke-oven blocks along with a coal tower and two dry coke quenching units, the construction of a coal preparation unit, coke screening stations, desulphurisation and denitrification units, a liquid ammonia storage tank, an air compressor, a fire-suppression pumping station and engineering support facilities. The second phase will see the construction of two more coke-oven blocks along with a coal tower and process units.

According to Andrey Anisimov, the head of MMK's coke oven and by-product plant, the masonry work in the third block has already been completed, and the installation of equipment has begun. The refractory masonry work has been completed in the fourth cove-oven block; coke-cooler plenum No.3 has been installed in the dry coke quenching unit, and refractory masonry work has begun. The reconstruction of coke screening stations is ongoing, and work is underway on the coke supply lines for three blast furnaces - Nos. 8, 9 and 10.

The concreting of five silos in the coal preparation shop's third coal preparation unit has been completed. This is the preparatory stage for the intake, crushing and blending of the coal concentrate to be fed into the third cove-oven block of coke plant No.12.

According to the head of MMK's coke and by-product plant, preparations are currently being completed for the intake of water for the biochemical plant. Following a tiered schedule beginning on 25 October, the plant's operating modes will be configured, and water will be supplied for purification. Once the plant reaches full capacity, water will be supplied for coke quenching and for the heat-exchange equipment in the chemical product recovery plant. In addition, the first block of the recovery plant is being upgraded with the addition of a benzene scrubber and a tar condensation unit.

All the equipment for the third cove-oven block of coke plant No.12 should be installed by the end of the year and ready for the start of the drying and heating of the refractory masonry and smokestack.