  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
31.50 RUB   -2.33%
10/21Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Official Discusses Company's Industrial Ecology Priorities
PU
10/19Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Group Trading Update for Q3 and 9M 2022
PU
10/18Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Continues to Implement Customer Focus Initiative
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Continues Comprehensive Overhaul of Coke Oven and By-Product Plant

10/25/2022 | 12:43am EDT
The Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works is implementing a large-scale investment programme to overhaul its coke oven and by-product plant. One of the project's goals is to further dramatically reduce the facility's impact on the environment.

The programme includes the construction of coke-oven plant No.12 and a new biochemical plant, as well as the reconstruction of the chemical product recovery and processing plant. Victor Rashnikov, Chairman of MMK's Board of Directors, visited the construction site to inspect the project, which is of great environmental and economic importance to MMK.

The new coke plant will have an annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes of dry coke. The general contractor is Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd. (China), and the cost of the project is about RUB 75 billion. The construction of the facility is divided into two phases. The first phase includes the erection of two of the coke plant's coke-oven blocks along with a coal tower and two dry coke quenching units, the construction of a coal preparation unit, coke screening stations, desulphurisation and denitrification units, a liquid ammonia storage tank, an air compressor, a fire-suppression pumping station and engineering support facilities. The second phase will see the construction of two more coke-oven blocks along with a coal tower and process units.

According to Andrey Anisimov, the head of MMK's coke oven and by-product plant, the masonry work in the third block has already been completed, and the installation of equipment has begun. The refractory masonry work has been completed in the fourth cove-oven block; coke-cooler plenum No.3 has been installed in the dry coke quenching unit, and refractory masonry work has begun. The reconstruction of coke screening stations is ongoing, and work is underway on the coke supply lines for three blast furnaces - Nos. 8, 9 and 10.

The concreting of five silos in the coal preparation shop's third coal preparation unit has been completed. This is the preparatory stage for the intake, crushing and blending of the coal concentrate to be fed into the third cove-oven block of coke plant No.12.

According to the head of MMK's coke and by-product plant, preparations are currently being completed for the intake of water for the biochemical plant. Following a tiered schedule beginning on 25 October, the plant's operating modes will be configured, and water will be supplied for purification. Once the plant reaches full capacity, water will be supplied for coke quenching and for the heat-exchange equipment in the chemical product recovery plant. In addition, the first block of the recovery plant is being upgraded with the addition of a benzene scrubber and a tar condensation unit.

All the equipment for the third cove-oven block of coke plant No.12 should be installed by the end of the year and ready for the start of the drying and heating of the refractory masonry and smokestack.

Coke-oven plant No.12 is scheduled to start operation in 2023, after which two obsolete plants will be phased out. This will enable the Company to reduce emissions of atmospheric pollutants by 11.35 thousand tonnes per year, including harmful emissions from the coke-oven and by-product plant: benzo(a)pyrene by 92% and formaldehyde by 89%. The dry quenching technology will make it possible to recover coking heat to produce steam for technological purposes and electricity generation. In addition, the new coke plant will reduce CO2 emissions by 2.2 million tonnes per year.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 04:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
