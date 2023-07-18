PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works is one of the world's leading steel producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - hot rolled steel products (46.3%); - galvanized steels (19.3%); - long steel products (7.5%); - galvanised steel with polymeric coating (7.1%); - cold rolled steel products (6.9%); - wire, sling and bracing (2%); - tin-plated steels (1.4%); - tubes (0.5%); - other (7.6%): profiles, hardware products, etc. The remaining net sales (1.3%) are from coal and coke production activities. net sales break down geographically as follows: Russia and CIS (74%), Middle East (11%), Europe (7%), Asia (4%), Africa (2%), North America (1%) and South America (1%).