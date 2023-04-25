Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Takes Part in INNOPROM-2023 Forum in Tashkent

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) is presenting its products at a key forum on industrial and trade cooperation in Central Asia, which kicks off on April 24 in the capital of Uzbekistan.

The event is bringing together approximately 240 exhibitors at the Uzexpocentre in Tashkent. Event participants include government officials, businesses and associations from all countries of the Central Asian region. The Russian industrial sector is being represented at the forum by the national exposition "Made in Russia", organised by the Russian Export Centre.

In 2022, MMK's supply to the Central Asian market, including to Uzbekistan, amounted to almost 80% of the total sales of the Company's metal products to the CIS countries. MMK's products are in demand in many industries across the region.

The annual international industrial exhibition INNOPROM.Central Asia is a key event in trade and industrial cooperation in the region. It is aimed at expanding partnerships, implementing joint projects, strengthening and developing new business ties, and identifying new areas for industrial development between companies and states.