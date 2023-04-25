Advanced search
    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
31.50 RUB   -2.33%
08:41aMagnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Takes Part in INNOPROM-2023 Forum in Tashkent
PU
04/18Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Reaches Production Milestone of 5 Million Tonnes of Coated Steel
PU
04/18Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Group Trading Update for Q1 2023
PU
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Takes Part in INNOPROM-2023 Forum in Tashkent

04/25/2023 | 08:41am EDT
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) is presenting its products at a key forum on industrial and trade cooperation in Central Asia, which kicks off on April 24 in the capital of Uzbekistan.

The event is bringing together approximately 240 exhibitors at the Uzexpocentre in Tashkent. Event participants include government officials, businesses and associations from all countries of the Central Asian region. The Russian industrial sector is being represented at the forum by the national exposition "Made in Russia", organised by the Russian Export Centre.

In 2022, MMK's supply to the Central Asian market, including to Uzbekistan, amounted to almost 80% of the total sales of the Company's metal products to the CIS countries. MMK's products are in demand in many industries across the region.

The annual international industrial exhibition INNOPROM.Central Asia is a key event in trade and industrial cooperation in the region. It is aimed at expanding partnerships, implementing joint projects, strengthening and developing new business ties, and identifying new areas for industrial development between companies and states.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 12:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 869 M - -
Net income 2021 3 118 M - -
Net cash 2021 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 352 B 4 326 M -
EV / Sales 2020 97,5x
EV / Sales 2021 65,3x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 20,2%
