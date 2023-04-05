Advanced search
    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
2022-07-07
31.50 RUB   -2.33%
12:21aMagnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Wins Four Medals at Archimedes Innovation Forum
PU
03/20Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Prepares to Launch First Phase of New Coke Plant
PU
03/17Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Expands Production and Marketing of Coated Steel Products
PU
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Wins Four Medals at Archimedes Innovation Forum

04/05/2023 | 12:21am EDT
Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) won two gold and two silver medals at the 26th Archimedes Moscow International Salon of Inventions and Innovation Technologies. This year, the Company presented three patented inventions and one digital product at the prestigious forum, which received high appraisals from the expert committee and the international jury.

MMK was awarded gold and silver medals for its development of different methods for the production of cold-rolled, high-strength steel sheets from low-alloy steel. These methods provide increased plasticity as well as expanded technological capabilities to produce hot-dip galvanized steel: using metal with the same chemical composition, specialists can produce rolled products with various classes of strength. In addition, the production of these metals requires less energy and fewer natural resources thanks to the use of cassette technology.

In addition, MMK received an Archimedes 2023 silver medal for its technology for producing cold-rolled, high-strength rolled products made of two-phase ferritic-martensitic steel. The technology increases the stampability of rolled products by boosting steel plasticity and the stability of its mechanical properties, while maintaining a high strength of 980 MPa.

The main consumers of these qualitatively new steels are automotive manufacturers. The production of these and other innovative types of rolled metals has ensured complete import substitution of automotive steel sheets and has enabled MMK to become the leading supplier of the domestic automotive industry.

MMK received another Archimedes 2023 gold medal for its development of software for the optimisation of coal raw materials supply and consumption. This digital product makes it possible to evaluate the quality of coke production based on the structure of the coal charge; assess the economic impact when comparing two options for the structure of the coal charge during coke production; as well as determine the optimal consumption of raw materials, which results in savings amounting to the hundreds of millions of roubles.

The 26th Archimedes Moscow International Salon of Inventions and Innovation Technologies took place on March 28-30 in the congress and exhibition complex of the Cosmos Hotel in Moscow. The event brought together inventors from more than 27 countries and 50 regions of Russia, who presented more than 600 projects in various fields of science and technology. MMK, a regular participant of the Archimedes Salon, was also awarded a diploma of "Honour and Gratitude" for its active participation in organising and holding the event.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 04:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
